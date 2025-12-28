Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Inoue-Picasso Meet-Up Sets Boxing & Soccer Worlds Buzzing

What happens when two worlds collide? Fans absolutely love it. Something similar unfolded recently when boxing legend Gennady Golovkin crossed paths with football icon Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Golovkin was in attendance at the Mohammed Abdo Arena on Saturday night, where an electric night of boxing played out inside the ropes.

Naoya Inoue was defending his undisputed super bantamweight title against David Picasso at The Ring V: Night of the Samurai. After the ‘Monster’ delivered a dominant performance—just as many had predicted—‘GGG’ found himself sharing a memorable moment with ‘Mr. Champions League’ after the event. The encounter was shared by ‘Source of Boxing’ on X.

“Triple G just linked up with Ronaldo ⚽️🔥,” they captioned the post a day after the fight ended. The clip showed the two legends exchanging pleasantries following a warm embrace. After a brief conversation, they went their separate ways, with Cristiano Ronaldo wishing Gennady Golovkin a happy new year and all the best.

Golovkin, a former two-time middleweight champion, was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) earlier this month. He has also recently taken over as president of World Boxing, the organization tasked with overseeing boxing at the Olympic Games. Before that, Golovkin served as Chair of the Olympic Commission.

And he was also appointed President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the Republic of Kazakhstan. His last appearance in the ring came in September 2022, when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Canelo Alvarez in their trilogy bout. Although an official retirement announcement never came, Golovkin’s trajectory suggests a return to boxing isn’t on the cards.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been playing for Al-Nassr FC in the Saudi Pro League since January 2023 and is frequently spotted at major boxing events in the region. Unsurprisingly, when fans from both worlds discovered the crossover moment, they erupted with joy.

Christiano Ronaldo and Gennady Golovkin get branded ‘GOATs’

With an expansive fan base on both sides, it didn’t take long for people to start talking. One user asked whether Ronaldo was also present for the Inoue vs. Picasso fight. “Ronaldo came to Inoue Naoya’s match?” the user asked. It’s currently unclear whether Ronaldo was present for the fight, but he often attends Saudi boxing events.

The next user blamed the cameras from the boxing event for not capturing Ronaldo during the stream. “Ronaldo was there too!? The camera isn’t showing anything at all,” the user commented. However, their encounter after the event doesn’t necessarily mean Ronaldo was in attendance. They could have crossed paths elsewhere in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, this user was left mesmerized by the meeting. “What a meeting!!!” the user asked. This wasn’t their first meeting, though. Their most notable encounter happened back in December 2020, when they collaborated for a DAZN documentary series called ‘Parallel Worlds.’

Someone else was dreaming about the idea of one last fight from ‘GGG.’ “Did this man GGG say ONE MORE FIGHT next year???????? 😭😭🙏 We miss that man in a ring. Idc, I’m flying to Kazakhstan if I have to see a farewell fight 🤣,” the user commented. However, at the age of 43 and with massive responsibilities, the prospect becomes unlikely.

Another user celebrated the meeting while branding the two athletes as GOATs. “Look at my two goats 🐐,” the user commented. Although many in the boxing world, like Ryan Garcia, may not believe ‘Triple G’ was the greatest of all time.

That being said, it appears that despite his retirement, Gennady Golovkin commands recognition among fans. But do you think he should come back for one last fight?