Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin Makes Major Olympics Promise in World Boxing President Candidacy Announcement

For as long as anyone can remember, boxing has been a staple of the Olympic Games. However, the sport nearly faced expulsion after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) accused the International Boxing Association (IBA) — which had overseen Olympic boxing for decades — of governance failures, financial irregularities, and judging controversies. By 2023, the IOC officially suspended the IBA, casting serious doubt on boxing’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Enter World Boxing, a relatively new and smaller organization compared to the IBA. To the relief of many, the IOC recognized World Boxing as the new governing body for Olympic boxing. Meanwhile, former middleweight world champion Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin, who also serves as the President of Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee, was appointed Chair of World Boxing’s Olympic Commission. Golovkin played a key role in helping the sport regain its Olympic status — and has now announced his candidacy for President of World Boxing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gennady Golovkin aims for a brighter future for boxing

On Friday, Gennady Golovkin took to Instagram to announce his candidacy for the presidency of World Boxing. “I am honored to announce my candidacy for President of World Boxing,” he wrote while sharing an image of himself. “If elected, I will work to ensure boxing’s Olympic future, restore global confidence, and guarantee that every federation, coach, and athlete has a fair chance to grow.”

“Our mission is clear: to achieve full IOC recognition and to confirm boxing’s place at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028, Brisbane 2032 and beyond,” he added. “On November 23, we will take an important step towards a brighter future. Let’s build boxing’s future – together.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gennadiy Golovkin | GGG (@gggboxing) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Gennady Golovkin will be running against Greece’s Mariolis Charilaos for the presidency — a position currently held by Boris van der Vorst, who announced last month that he would not seek a second term. The elections are scheduled for November 23 in Rome, Italy, with the vice presidency and several other positions on the World Boxing Executive Board also up for grabs.

AD

For Golovkin, though, the Olympics have always held a special place in his heart. After all, it was the beginning of his legendary career.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Golovkin’s Olympic run

The Kazakh boxer won a gold medal at the 2003 World Amateur Boxing Championships in Bangkok, a victory that secured his spot at the 2004 Athens Olympics as a middleweight representative for Kazakhstan. During the Games, ‘GGG’ advanced through five rounds, winning the first four before falling short in the finals against Russia’s Gaydarbek Gaydarbekov.

Despite the loss, Gennady Golovkin captured the silver medal—Kazakhstan’s only boxing medal at the 2004 Olympics. Two years later, he transitioned to the professional ranks, making his debut in Germany against Gábor Balogh. Over the years, he built an impressive record of 42-2-1, highlighted by his storied trilogy with Canelo Alvarez.

Although Golovkin never officially announced his retirement, his growing involvement outside the ring suggests he has quietly moved on from his professional boxing career.

That being said, there’s barely any better names than Gennady Golovkin to lead World Boxing and the sport overall to greater heights. But what do you think about his candidacy? Do you think he can win?