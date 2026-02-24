Gervonta Davis’ Coach Issues Boxing Return Update After Baltimore Judge Recalled Arrest Warrant

Former WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis has had the worst few months of his life recently. However, his long-time coach, Calvin Ford, claims that adversity hasn’t broken the Baltimore native. Ford, in fact, has provided a major update regarding Davis’ return to the squared circle as the latter’s legal trouble stews in the background.

“He ain’t gone nowhere. ‘Tank’ is still here,” Ford said on The Rize Podcast. “… When he comes back, it’s got to be the right fight because we want to entertain… He will be back in the mix. Y’all got to remember ‘Tank’ been doing this s—t since he was seven years old. Sometimes you need that reset… Going through things that he’s been going through… he looks happy.

“I can’t tell [anybody] that yet,” Ford continued when asked for a potential opponent for Davis’ return. “I already know who I would like for him to see just for a comeback. The person that I want to see in the ring [with him], that’s the one we’re going to fight. That’s why I can’t say that… It’s been promoted right under y’all’s noses. Y’all don’t even see it.”

The last time Gervonta Davis fought was back in March last year, when Lamont Roach Jr. made ‘Tank’ look human. The fight ended with a majority decision draw after Davis controversially took a knee in the ninth round, and wasn’t penalized for it. Later in the year, Davis was supposed to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in November.

However, Jake Paul and his Most Valuable Promotions called off the fight after ‘Tank’ was sued by his ex-girlfriend. Since then, Davis has been declared a ‘champion in recess’ by the WBA. But when Davis does come back, he can directly challenge for the belt. The WBA is planning a title fight between Floyd Schofield and Lucas Bahdi to crown a new champion.

Once the WBA crowns a new champion, Gervonta Davis will be poised to swoop in and challenge the titleholder. That possibility unfolds against the backdrop of a federal lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, which led to his arrest. Davis has since posted bond and been released. For now, the Baltimore native is relieved he doesn’t have to rot in jail.

Gervonta Davis’ arrest warrant was recalled by a Baltimore judge

A Baltimore judge has recalled an arrest warrant for Gervonta Davis stemming from alleged probation violations tied to his 2020 hit-and-run case. Circuit Judge Althea Handy had issued the warrant earlier this month but agreed to withdraw it after Davis’ attorney requested a summons and GPS monitoring instead. Assistant State’s Attorney David Owens did not oppose the request.

“We’re thankful the court recalled the warrant,” Davis’ attorney said. “Mr. Davis remains compliant and will continue to appear as required.”

Davis has faced repeated scrutiny from the court since being sentenced in 2023 to home detention and probation. Handy previously warned him about compliance.

“I don’t like sending anyone to jail, sir. I really don’t. But you need to wake up,” she told the boxer.

It appears that, despite all his recent troubles, Gervonta Davis is determined to make a comeback to boxing. Of course, thanks to his recent negative publicity, people will watch to see him lose, but they will watch. Would you?