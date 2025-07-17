Gervonta Davis’ Contract Details for Lamont Roach May Spell Doom for Rematch

One of the more exciting fights of this year between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. unfolded back on March 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. What happened next shocked the entire boxing world, as the fight saw Davis take a controversial knee before it came to an even more controversial majority decision draw. The next step was obvious—a rematch, and several reports indicated that was the case. But is it the case?

The 30-year-old southpaw would face career rival Roach Jr. on August 16 in Las Vegas, claimed initial reports. However, new updates suggested that the date was allegedly pushed back to August 23 or 30 due to Davis’ recent arrest. Yet, according to boxing insider Rick Glasser, the troubled rematch is facing much deeper issues, which may prevent it from happening altogether.

“The Tank Davis-Lamont Roach PBC card won’t happen [on] August 16,” Glasser wrote on X. “The big question is it postponed, or outright canceled, as Tank never actually signed a bout contract to rematch Roach.” It’s worth noting that Roach Jr. himself had indicated that ‘Tank’ didn’t sign the rematch contract, even though reports have been suggesting it’s a done deal. In one of his social media posts, Roach Jr. claimed Davis hadn’t done his part.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“Lmao buddy know damn well ion f*** around like that[.] He gassin yall up just to justify why he ain’t do his part of the deal yet [.]😴😭 He really might pull out of the fight… stay tuned,” he wrote. In a June 30 interview with TMZ Sports, Roach Jr. was pressed about this hint, and the 29-year-old grinned before claiming, “No, I can’t speak to that.” Yet when pressed further about his smile, he rolled his eyes before answering, “No, I’m not saying he didn’t sign the contract.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Regardless, Glasser continued, “I’m told Tank doesn’t want to fight the very tough Roach again, after their draw March 1.” He concluded by alleging that Davis’ promoter, PBC, had created this confusion deliberately. While it remains unclear whether the fight will happen or not, one thing is clear—Davis doesn’t have a shortage of potential opponents.

Manny Pacquiao is eyeing a Gervonta Davis matchup

As Manny Pacquiao is about to make his long-awaited return to the ring against Mario Barrios on July 19 in Las Vegas, he has his eyes set on the Baltimore native. “I like the Davis fight, but let’s finish Barrios first,” Pacquiao told The Ring. “It’s nothing personal. I am just doing my job. One at a time. We’ll talk about it after the fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pacquiao’s manager, Sean Gibbons, believes the timing for the fight can’t be any better, especially after Davis’ shaky performance against Lamont Roach Jr. earlier this year. “If Pacquiao beats Barrios and Davis beats Roach, I think that’s the fight,” Gibbons said. “For the first time in a long time, Manny would actually be a taller and bigger fighter than his opponent.”

Whether Gervonta Davis ends up fighting Manny Pacquiao is yet to be seen, but from the looks of things, the Lamont Roach Jr. rematch seems to have met some hurdles, and Rick Glasser believes it’s Davis and his promoter themselves. Do you think the rematch will happen? Do you think Gervonta Davis is afraid?