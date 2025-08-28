Gervonta Davis Dragged Into Controversy as Eddie Hearn’s Fighter Stirs Drama Before Jake Paul Clash

Jake Paul didn’t exactly get the star-studded welcome into boxing that he imagined. Many critics slammed him for undermining the sport’s integrity with his unconventional matchmaking. Yet despite the backlash, he stuck to his formula, and in many ways, it has worked. Fresh off his last bout with Mike Tyson, this time, “El Gallo” has secured another marquee name for an exhibition bout with the WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis on November 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta and will stream live on Netflix.

Paul’s team has not confirmed whether the exhibition will be fought under professional or special exhibition rules, and the weight-class logistics remain a central question. Netflix’s growing partnership with boxing—following Paul vs. Tyson—is framing this event as part entertainment spectacle, part crossover test.

But Gervonta Davis, too, is facing criticism for taking the fight with Paul before finalizing a rematch deal with Lamont Roach. With a massive 65-pound weight gap, plus Davis giving up 7½ inches in height and 8½ in reach, even Devin Haney mocked the matchup on X, saying fans “deserve real fights, not circus acts.” And while fans debate the legitimacy of the bout, Tank Davis, this time, is catching heat for another reason from Conor Benn, who is in rematch talks with Chris Eubank Jr. for November 15 at Tottenham Stadium. So what did he say?

Gervonta Davis needs to learn when to throw hands and when to keep them off

British boxer Conor Benn and WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis had traded insults online last year when Benn’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, sent Davis a fight offer that the Baltimore native refused. Now, even though Davis is back after serving jail time and preparing to cash out from his fight with Jake Paul, Benn has made his stance on the matchup clear. When asked about Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis, Benn bluntly responded, “I don’t really wanna talk about it.”

He went further, adding, “He [Gervonta Davis] needs to keep his hands. Why is everyone talking about the fight? He needs to keep his hands off women. Period. That’s what he needs to do. He needs to keep his hands off women. So the further he away from boxing he is, the better.” When a reporter pressed him again from a fan’s perspective, Benn said, “I am not bothered.” Clearly, Benn has no interest in discussing the Baltimore native. And in case anyone forgot, this isn’t the first time Benn has spoken out about Gervonta Davis’s history of assaulting the mother of two of his three children on Father’s Day.

After the 30-year-old was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, on a misdemeanor battery charge tied to an alleged domestic dispute with his longtime ex-girlfriend, Benn didn’t hold back online. Taking to X, he wrote, “He’s got more women on his record than men the horrible little wanker.” Now, not only has the 28-year-old Benn dismissed interest in Gervonta Davis or his bout, but veteran journalist Luke Thomas has also criticized Davis vs. Jake Paul, calling it the symbol of American boxing’s collapse in a heartbreaking revelation. On top of that, Gervonta Davis now faces his “ducking” allegations overshadowing his fight with Jake Paul.

Why Gervonta Davis chose Jake Paul payday over Lamont Roach rematch

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach still have unfinished business after their March 1st showdown, which ended in a majority draw. The fight turned controversial in the ninth round when ‘Tank’ took a knee following a jab from ‘The Reaper,’ with many arguing it should have been ruled a knockdown. Referee Steve Willis did not call it, prompting Roach to file an appeal. However, the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) ultimately upheld the original decision.

The controversy fueled speculation that Gervonta Davis was “ducking” Lamont Roach, a claim made by veteran sportswriter Dan Rafael. Speaking to IFL TV, Rafael pointed out that while Gervonta Davis wasn’t responsible for the referee’s call, the situation still raised questions. He said, “Everybody knows that was a real knockdown. Everybody knows he broke the rules by taking a knee, then running to the corner and having his corner swab him off. I’m not saying he should have been disqualified. At the very least, the referee should have ruled it a knockdown. Had he done so, Lamont Roach would have won the fight.”

That ninth round remains at the heart of the debate. Many observers insist that if the knockdown had been properly scored, Roach would have taken a 10-8 round, which could have flipped the outcome. Gervonta Davis later claimed that hair grease got into his eye, temporarily affecting his vision. Still, the NYSAC backed the referee’s call and upheld the draw. For now, while the timing of a rematch between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach remains uncertain, all eyes have shifted to Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis.

From a promotional angle, the Paul bout gives Davis mainstream visibility on Netflix and a lucrative payday—reportedly his career-high purse—while delaying a risky rematch with Roach that could threaten his unbeaten record. Matchmaking critics note this pattern mirrors other stars who have pivoted toward crossover fights first, before settling unfinished business inside their division.

Can Jake Paul survive the challenge of the 30-0 boxer? What do you think?