Gervonta Davis Drops a Cryptic Message as Haney vs. Lopez Set to Steal Lamont Roach Rematch Spotlight

August 16th, 2025, might be a career-defining moment for Gervonta Davis. After a controversial majority draw against Lamont Roach, the Baltimorean has been dreading a chance at redemption, especially after scraping by with just two points to win the last time around. And when the WBA announced that the duo would lock horns in a Prime Video Pay-Per-View event, it was supposed to be Tank’s moment. And just when Gervonta Davis wanted the whole world to watch him prove them wrong, his spotlight has been stolen.

For weeks, Teofimo Lopez, after winning his May 2nd bout against Arnold Barboza Jr., was trying to land a fight against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis. However, as the fight never materialized, he quickly turned his focus to Devin Haney, who also won on the May 2nd card. Despite initial complications, Boxing Scene reported that the duo has reached an agreement.

On the surface, it seems like the trio is getting what they wanted. So, what’s the problem? Well, as it turns out, Lopez-Haney will trade punches on the same date as the Gervonta Davis-Lamont Roach rematch on August 16. Given the fact that WBA had announced the WBA lightweight title rematch weeks before, the decision by Saudis feels baffling.

At least the Baltimorean thinks so, as he took to his ‘X’ to share his astonishment with the world. In a cryptic message, he wrote, “I’m like..what?!. 😏🤝,” right after the official announcement. It is not just Gervonta Davis; even the boxing fraternity thinks likewise, as it would force them to choose between the two big headliners.

Both headliners have their selling points and will attract their own sets of fans. However, given the fact that the style of Haney and Lopez might not mesh well together, pitting them against an electrifying Lamont Roach-Gervonta clash is confusing.

Saudi Stumble: A snooze fest against Gervonta Davis rematch?

According to reports, Haney and Lopez will fight at a catchweight of 145 lbs. The duo has enrolled in random drug testing administered by VADA. The Dream’s father/trainer, Bill Haney, has issued a direct warning to Teo, declaring, “There will be no more Teofimo Lopez” after the fight. And once again, on paper, it looks like a blockbuster headliner.

However, there is one grave concern regarding the matchup. Both fighters have a negative style and thrive against aggressive fighters through their clinching and running. So, unless one of them decides to change their approach completely for this matchup, we might be in for a dull affair. Last month, Canelo Alvarez‘s atrocious match against William Scull, in which Alvarez landed only 152 punches, left fans completely dejected. Everything is indicating that we might witness something similar when it comes to Haney and Lopez.

On the other hand, Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach have already proved themselves by putting on a barnstormer. The experts have predicted the rematch to be even more physical and intense, given that the duo wants to remove every asterisk from their record.

So, unless either Devin Haney or Teofimo Lopez surprises us, the Riyadh Season is in for another snooze fest of a headliner. Something that His Excellency Turki Alalshikh certainly does not want for his boxing kingdom.

Which of these two headliners is more tempting to you? Let us know your thoughts down below.