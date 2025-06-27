Gervonta Davis Drops Another Hint About Lamont Roach Rematch Amid Pull-Out Fears

The sweet science of boxing never rests—and neither do its rivalries. While most are basking in the aftermath of recent summer showdowns, one particular feud is quietly simmering, threatening to boil over into something more explosive. If you’ve been paying attention to the virtual jabs flying faster than a southpaw’s hook, then you already know: Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach might be circling each other for real.

Davis, the compact powerhouse who has flattened world champions like dominoes, is never one to stay silent for long. His knack for stirring buzz outside the ring is almost as potent as his uppercuts. On the flip side, Roach—the slick technician from D.C.—has built his career on grit and control, recently snatching the WBA super featherweight title from Hector Garcia and defending it against Feargal McCrory. With both men carrying gold and grudges, the tension has been thick, even if a fight announcement hasn’t dropped…yet.

The latest spark? A tweet from the undefeated Baltimore brawler himself. Gervonta Davis posted: “I seen a lil clip on twitter..you not important enough..you just a nobody that went the distance w Gervonta. Foh”. Let’s break that down like a ringside analyst in the 12th.

First off, the “seen a lil clip on twitter” line shows Davis is keeping an eye on Roach’s digital moves—even if he pretends not to care. Then comes the not-so-subtle dig: “you not important enough”. Classic psychological warfare from the former three-division champ. He’s not just dismissing Roach’s accomplishments—he’s painting him as a forgettable blip in Davis’ personal highlight reel. And to cap it all off? “Just a nobody that went the distance w Gervonta”—a not-so-humble reminder that even surviving twelve rounds with him still means, in his eyes, you’re second-tier.

The post was highlighted by Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing), who captioned it: “Things are getting chippy between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach👀 Announcement soon?!”. They even dropped a photo from a past bout, showing Davis mid-combat, hinting this might be more than just Twitter trash talk.

While nothing’s official yet, there’s undeniable smoke here—and where there’s smoke, there’s usually a pay-per-view fire brewing. Until then, we wait and watch. Because if Tank’s tweets are to be taken seriously, he’s either bluffing hard—or setting the stage for something colossal.

Gervonta Davis confirms Calvin Ford’s return for Lamont Roach rematch

The countdown is on for one of this summer’s most anticipated boxing rematches: Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr., round two. Set for August 16 in Las Vegas, this bout will mark Davis’ defense of his WBA world lightweight crown. And this time, everything from his corner to his mindset is being recalibrated for redemption.

Their initial clash on March 1 ended in a murky majority draw, with widespread opinion tilting toward Roach as the deserving victor. The most debated moment of the fight came in the ninth round, when Davis took a knee after absorbing a stiff jab from the D.C.-based fighter. Yet, in a twist that still has fans buzzing, referee Steve Willis didn’t rule it as an official knockdown—leaving “The Reaper’s” potential upset buried in controversy.

That blemish on Davis’ otherwise pristine record has sparked more than just debate—it’s sparked change. This week, Kenny Ellis, one of Davis’ trusted trainers, told Fight Hype that preparation for the rematch is going smoothly: “He’s doing great man, it’s just another fight, we’re getting prepared for it and I’m sure they’re doing the same thing.” But perhaps the most telling update came when Ellis was asked about the return of a key figure who was missing in the first bout.

“Yes, yes [Calvin will be back in the corner],” Ellis confirmed, referring to Coach Calvin Ford, Davis’ long-time mentor and strategic architect. Ford’s absence during the March fight raised eyebrows and questions—many of which Davis now seems eager to silence by reinstating him ringside.

Facing criticism for his performance in the first matchup, the undefeated Baltimore native now appears laser-focused on setting the record straight. With Ford back by his side, Tank aims to shut down the skeptics and show why he’s still considered the top dog in the lightweight jungle.