Gervonta Davis’ Feud With Lamont Roach Escalates With PED Allegations Before Rematch

It’s the same damn script all over again. The build-up to the Gervonta Davis–Lamont Roach Jr. first clash was intense. The duo often threw barbs at each other, and the confrontations even turned personal. With the duo gearing up for a potential rematch on August 16, things are once again back to the old way.

To be honest, the duo never stopped taking shots at each other. However, on Friday, the intensity escalated massively when the Baltimorean accused the 29-year-old of shady business. In a now-deleted tweet, Gervonta Davis shared a screengrab from his Instagram messages of a random user, informing him that “LAMONT ROACH IS WORKING WITH A WELL KNOWN PED CHEATER ‘HIMEDIA” HE WORKED WITH VICTOR CONTE AT BALCO CHAMP🏆.” Tank captioned the screengrab with, “They do everything to win.” It is unclear at the moment who the Instagram user is referring to as Himedia or even the authenticity of the allegations. However, it was enough for Gervonta Davis to slam Roach.

Despite deleting the tweet soon after in typical Tank fashion, the mark found its place. Expectedly, the Washington native did not take the accusations quietly. He responded with a GIF clip from the Menace II Society movie. “Lmao buddy know damn well ion f**k around like that he gassin yall up just to justify why he ain’t do his part of the deal yet 😴😭 he really might pull out of the fight… stay tuned,” he stated.

This started a back-and-forth between the duo, dragging each other’s family members into this feud. @thrillboxing shared over 8 slides of the duo throwing barbs at each other, with even the fans getting involved. Gervonta Davis replied to the taunt with, “You a b***h..I can meet you at ya son school if you want,” prompting Roach Jr to respond, “I can meet you at your cp too🙃 got your lil alias addy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THRILL BOXING Magazine ♛ (@thrillboxing)

The Baltimorean then took things too far, issuing a harsh warning to his rival, claiming he knows the whereabouts of all his relatives. While Gervonta Davis was in no mood for jokes, Roach kept things light, replying, “Meet me at Ruth Cris…we can ho Dutch if you like🤝🏾,” showing his confident side.

The duo was involved in constant back-and-forth ahead of their first clash. However, this side of Lamont Roach Jr. is rather new. In March, he was going to face one of the best as a massive underdog. However, after delivering that sensational performance, his confidence has skyrocketed, and according to Shakur Stevenson, it might help him in the rematch.

The way to beat Gervonta Davis

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Stevenson claimed that confidence will be key for Roach. Given how the first bout went down in March, the Washington native has the mental edge. Furthermore, aware of both Tank and Roach, Stevenson knew the fight wouldn’t be one-sided. ” I know who Lamont is, I know what type of fighter he is,” he said. “I actually made twenty something K just betting on the fight to go to decision,” he bragged.

Talking about the upcoming rematch. Stevenson believes we will see a different version of ‘Reaper.’ “Lamont is coming in with a new confidence. I think he realized ‘Tank’ can’t hurt him. I think that’s going to make him a lot more confident than what he already is,” he concluded.

Given how things are unfolding, Stevenson’s assumption isn’t completely wrong. However, if things were that simple, boxing wouldn’t be fun. Recently, Gervonta Davis has also made claims of getting his mojo back. If that is right, we might witness one of the best clashes of the year. But if the trash talk fails once again, given the recent antics, Tank might have to bite his tongue permanently against Lamont Roach Jr.

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts down below.