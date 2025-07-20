Gervonta Davis Gets Called Out by Floyd Mayweather-Backed Phenom Amid Roach Rematch Uncertainty

Nineteen-year-old Curmel Moton is quickly becoming one of boxing’s hottest prospects, widely seen as Floyd Mayweather’s brightest new prodigy. His rapid rise has already sparked plenty of comparisons, most notably with Mayweather’s former star fighter, Gervonta Davis. However, it now seems that the two lightweight stars have started to develop a rivalry of their own.

Things took shape when a user on X speculated that Moton is about to clash with his amateur rival Zaquin Moses—another rising star and Shakur Stevenson’s cousin. The rumors suggest that the bout would unfold on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. However, is that really the case?

There has been no official confirmation regarding the same, but it managed to spark a back-and-forth between Davis and Moton. “Curmel all hype..,” Davis, who is expected to fight Lamont Roach Jr. in their hyped rematch, had tweeted, responding to a fan on X. “I got zaquin! I feel like Zay a real trench baby something he’s big cuzzo trying to be! By the way, I never seen zay fight.”

It’s worth noting that Moses and Moton fought once back in March 2023 at the USA Boxing National Qualifier in the 60 kg/132 lb. finals, where Moses defeated Moton via a three-round split decision. It was Moton’s last fight, and he turned professional later that year, defeating Ezequiel Flores via first-round knockout. Regardless, when Moton came across Davis’ comment on X, he quickly fired back.

He wrote, “Why I’m just finding [out] about this. Bro a h*e, his sensitive a** know damn well I’ll put belt on that boy😂.” This comes as Gervonta Davis’ rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. is facing uncertainty, as reports indicate that the originally scheduled August 16th date has been pushed back to either August 23rd or 30th in Las Vegas. Adding to the confusion, other reports claim that Davis has yet to sign the fight contract, casting further doubt on whether the bout will go ahead as planned.

Regardless, Moton and Davis have, of course, sparred with each other in the famed Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, but who had the upper hand in those sessions has been a closely guarded secret. However, Moton once recollected a sparring session with Davis, stating, “The only thing he had me on was strength, but skill-wise, and speed-wise? We were back and forth. I had a lot of fun in that spar and learned a lot.”

It’s unlikely that this budding rivalry will turn into a boxing match, but Moton has remained clear that he doesn’t like to be compared to anyone.

Curmel Moton doesn’t want to be Gervonta Davis 2.0

Despite all the comparisons with Gervonta Davis, Curmel Moton wants to carve his own path and not follow in anyone’s footsteps. “I wouldn’t say I like the comparisons,” Moton said after his win over Renny Viamonte. “People are going to make them. I’m going to keep making my name with each fight. I’m just me. I’m Curmel. I’m not Tank. I’m not 2.0 to nobody.”

In the meantime, Moton continues to rise with each fight. In his last outing, Moton defeated Renny Viamonte Mastrapa while crediting his growth to hard work and guidance from Floyd Mayweather, who was ringside for the fight. “Floyd kept telling me in the corner to be patient and pace myself,” he said.

Curmel Moton clearly has a bright future ahead of him. While his potential fight against Zaquin Moses hasn’t been confirmed, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it added to the undercard. Gervonta Davis’ recent comments have only amplified the buzz around Moton—even if Davis denies the hype. What do you think of this new rivalry? Do you think Moton should fight Moses?