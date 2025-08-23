Gervonta Davis Gets Exposed as ‘Ducking’ Allegations Overshadow Jake Paul Fight

While the world awaits the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight, Jake Paul has revealed a new chapter in his boxing career this week with a different plan. Officials announced that Jake Paul will face reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis on Friday, November 14, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Netflix will broadcast the fight live.

Last Wednesday, Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix announced the matchup, pitting the YouTuber-turned-boxer against a modern-day Mike Tyson who has knocked out 28 of his 31 opponents. Initially, Gervonta Davis did not choose Jake Paul as his first opponent, as he considered a potential rematch with Lamont Roach Jr.

Why Gervonta Davis Chose Jake Paul Over Lamont Roach?

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach still have unfinished business after their spring showdown, which ended in a majority draw. The fight sparked controversy in the ninth round when ‘Tank’ took a knee after a jab from ‘the Reaper’, and many argued that the referee should have ruled it a knockdown. Referee Steve Willis did not score it as a knockdown, so Roach appealed. The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) ultimately upheld the original decision.

The controversy led to speculation that Gervonta Davis was “ducking,” Lamont Roach, a claim voiced by prominent American sportswriter Dan Rafael. Speaking on IFL TV, Rafael explained that, although ‘Tank’ did not cause the referee’s decision, the incident raised questions.

He said, “Everybody knows that was a real knockdown. Everybody knows he broke the rules by taking a knee, then running to the corner and having his corner swab him off. I’m not saying he should have been disqualified. At the very least, the referee should have ruled it a knockdown. Had he done so, Lamont Roach would have won the fight.”

Consequently, the ninth round sparked intense debate. Observers argued that if the referee had properly scored the knockdown, Lamont Roach would likely have earned a 10–8 round, which could have swung the fight in his favor. Gervonta Davis later explained that hair grease had entered his eye, temporarily impairing his vision. Nevertheless, the NYSAC upheld the draw and stood by the referee’s call.

Gervonta Davis hints rematch with Lamont Roach still up in the air

Earlier this year, Jake Paul signaled a shift from his influencer-boxer persona, fully stepping into the role of a legitimate professional fighter. Now ranked 14th in the WBA, he has secured eligibility for a title shot, proving he is ready to take on top-tier challengers rather than retired or overmatched opponents.

Few anticipated that Paul’s next opponent would be the undefeated Gervonta Davis. While fans expected ‘Tank’ to pursue a rematch with Lamont Roach Jr., the announcement of a fight against the YouTuber-turned-boxer sent shockwaves through the boxing community.

Nonetheless, Davis still has unresolved business with Lamont Roach Jr., a rematch that was in motion even before Paul entered the equation. Davis’s trainer, Barry Hunter, clarified the situation in an interview with Fight Hype, emphasizing that the sequel remains very much alive: “That’s unfinished business. There wasn’t a winner in the first fight, and the fans deserve to see someone come out on top. I’m convinced that fight will happen after Jake Paul.”

Peeking behind the scenes, Paul’s camp sees this clash with Davis as a high-energy crossover moment designed to captivate global audiences—and potentially pave his path toward a later bout with Anthony Joshua. Paul’s promotional partner, Nakisa Bidarian, has said negotiations with Joshua are ongoing for a 2026 matchup—Paul’s “David vs. Goliath” trilogy in progress.

While the timing of that rematch between ‘Tank’ and ‘The Reaper’ remains uncertain, all eyes are now on Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis. Can Paul survive the challenge posed by the undefeated phenom? Share your thoughts and predictions below.