Gervonta Davis Given One Condition to Fight Manny Pacquiao in December, Report Resurfaces

Manny Pacquiao isn’t looking to step down easily, and while fans are happy to see him back in the ring, the 46-year-old should also realize that continuing could risk severe health issues. On July 19, boxing’s only eight-division world champion proved he still had it, nearly pulling off a massive upset against WBC welterweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (30), more than a decade his junior. The bout ended in a majority draw — two judges scored it 114-114, one 115-113 in Barrios’s favor, allowing the champion to retain his title. That result kept Pacquiao from breaking his own record as the oldest welterweight champion, and now he’s eyeing another shot. Pacquiao’s record now stands at 62-8-3, not 62-8 as previously stated. Despite being behind on the cards going into round 10, his mid-fight form reminded everyone of his prime, reflected in his power-punch edge (81-75)

A rematch with Mario Barrios? Nope. “I thought I won the fight,” Pacquiao said in his post-fight interview. “It was a close fight. He was very tough.” And while Barrios responded, “I’ll do the rematch,” Pacquiao seems to see no point in it, believing he had already won. Now, instead of revisiting Barrios, the boxing legend, surrounded by multiple options, has chosen to face Gervonta Davis instead, but with a twist.

Though news had been circulating about Tank Davis’ retirement, his longtime coach Calvin Ford was quick to shut down the rumors, saying that if you don’t hear something directly from a person’s mouth, it may not be true. With those retirement talks dismissed for now, Manny Pacquiao appears confident about securing a fight, possibly in December as he hopes, but only under one condition. Menace Boxing recently shared the update on Instagram, captioning, “🥊 The 46-year-old boxing legend says he’s open to facing Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis — but only if ‘Tank’ moves up to 145-147 lbs.”

In fact, the 62-8 boxer had already made this statement last month in an interview before the Barrios fight. He admitted that he would like to face ‘Tank,’ but stressed that the 30-year-old must move up to 145 or 147 lbs to make it happen. “If he want, then if he come up to 147 then we can fight … 145 maybe.” When asked what he believed would happen if he faced the “explosive” Davis, Pacquiao confidently replied, “Oh that’s not a problem for me because I’m experienced fighter.”

If Gervonta Davis declines under those conditions, PacMan may not have to worry, as he has also agreed to fight Rolly Romero. The current WBA welterweight champion has been eyeing a bout with the Hall of Famer ever since hearing about Pacquiao’s return to the ring. But should Manny Pacquiao keep on fighting?

Romero, known for his aggressive style and knockout power, could provide a more athletic and fan-friendly matchup, with Pacquiao’s experience potentially neutralizing Romero’s youth and momentum.

WBC slammed as Manny Pacquiao snags #1 welterweight spot without a win

Following his July return and draw against the WBC titleholder, Manny Pacquiao has been placed as the No. 1 contender in the WBC welterweight rankings. But does he really deserve to be ranked first? As far as sanctioning body rankings go, and given the general agreement that they’re often absurd, Pacquiao’s jump isn’t entirely without logic. He fought the WBC champion to a standstill over 12 rounds, as reflected by two of the three judges in the majority draw. Even those who felt the 29-2 boxer might have edged it weren’t suggesting he dominated or overwhelmed the 46-year-old legend.

The 62-8 Pacquiao now appears set on fighting again, with a rematch against Barrios making the most sense. Still, it’s ultimately up to PacMan to decide who he wants to face next and whether that fighter agrees to the terms. July’s bout marked Pacquiao’s first since his 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugas, and he still hasn’t secured a win this decade, his last victory coming in July 2019 against Keith Thurman.

With Manny Pacquiao’s sudden rise in the rankings, fans and pundits are in uproar, many believing the legend should hang up his gloves for good to protect his health. That said, do you also think Manny Pacquiao should retire for good? And do you think Manny Pacquiao will be able to defeat Gervonta Davis, who has never bulked up to fight at 145 or 147 lbs?