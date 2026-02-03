Gervonta Davis Goes Partying After Being Bailed Out of Jail

Former WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis appears to have made a statement as he grapples with the law. Davis was arrested in Miami last month, nearly two weeks after an arrest warrant was issued against him. ‘Tank’ Davis was accused of battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping by his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, in a civil lawsuit.

The incident itself happened last fall, right before Davis’ exhibition fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Rossel, who met Gervonta Davis in 2022 and had been in an intimate relationship with him for several months in 2025, claims the 31-year-old grabbed her by the hair and throat, then dragged her out of the club where she worked.

Rossel claimed her relationship with Davis ended a month before the incident, and she terminated all communications with him. She then filed a police report before filing a civil suit against Davis. His arrest finally came in Miami’s Design District after a multi-day surveillance operation conducted across three counties.

He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. However, it didn’t take long for him to be released from Miami-Dade County Jail after posting a $8,500 bond. Now, the former world champion appears to be out partying. He shared a clip on his Instagram story earlier today, where he can be seen with a friend in a black convertible.

Davis and the other individual appear to be singing along to a song in a celebratory mood. ‘Tank’ captioned the post with an emoji of two clinking champagne glasses. It’s worth noting that the conditions for his release included a strict no-contact order with the victim and the location, plus stay-away restrictions.

Regardless, Davis was serving a probation for his 2020 hit-and-run crash. It’s currently unclear whether it would constitute a probation violation or lead to revocation/enhanced penalties in Maryland. Additionally, Davis’ latest arrest adds to a list of domestic violence charges. Not to mention, other run-ins he has had with authorities throughout his career.

While Rossel or her attorney hasn’t responded to Davis’ partying mood, they had a lot to say about Davis’ release.

Gervonta Davis’ attorney alleges shakedown by lawyers

During Davis’ bond court hearing, his attorney alleged that lawyers had attempted to shake down ‘Tank’ for money. “There was a documented shake down by lawyers to try and squeeze a million bucks out of him to try and make this go away,” the attorney said. “It’s all documented. We have emails, we have text messages. We have photographs of everything.”

“And the alleged victim, too, okay? Was actually with him after the Tootsies incident. And lied to the police when they wouldn’t not pay the million dollars,” he added. In the meantime, the victim’s attorney sent a statement to CBS News. “Ms. Rossel reported what occurred to law enforcement before any civil lawsuit was filed,” the statement read.

“The criminal charges filed by the State are based on the evidence developed through that investigation,” it added. “Our client has not had any communication with Mr. Davis, nor has she made any attempt to extort or demand money from him. Any suggestion to the contrary is false. The evidence in this case speaks for itself.”

Davis hasn’t fought since March 2025 against Lamont Roach Jr., which concluded with a controversial majority decision draw. Davis’ exhibition with Jake Paul was called off by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) due to the severity of the allegations in the civil lawsuit by his ex-girlfriend.

That being said, Gervonta Davis’ message is clear: he’s not letting a civil lawsuit against him stop him from enjoying life. However, only time will tell what it has in store for the former three-division champion. What did you make of Davis’ IG story?