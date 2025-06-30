Gervonta Davis Issues Chilling Warning to Floyd Schofield After Savage Tevin Farmer KO

Were you one of those who thought Tevin Farmer’s experience would overwhelm Floyd Schofield Jr., handing him his first professional defeat on June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim? In just 78 seconds, Floyd ‘Kid Austin’ Schofield dismantled the lightweight veteran, dropping the 34-year-old twice in the opening round. It was a stunning statement win that sent shockwaves through the lightweight division, one of the most emphatic performances of the year. With that kind of speed and power on display, a lightweight star is already taunting him, while making it clear he’s ready to humble the rising star.

For months, Floyd Schofield had been under intense scrutiny after pulling out of his scheduled February clash with Shakur Stevenson, amid claims from his father that he was allegedly “poisoned.” But the dominant victory yesterday allowed the 22-year-old to finally silence the doubters and reclaim control of his narrative. Following the win, a visibly relieved Schofield shared his thoughts in a candid post-fight interview with Elie Seckbach. Speaking to Seckbach, he revealed his desire for “bigger things” to come, and when asked if he’d be interested in a future fight with Gervonta Davis, the undefeated 19-0 lightweight didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah I would love that fight. I feel like that’s the fight we can entertain. I am number 2 in WBA and hopefully we can make that fight,” he said. Schofield even voiced support for the WBA lightweight champion in his upcoming August 16 rematch with Lamont Roach Jr., predicting a stoppage win for “Tank.” But despite the respect shown, Gervonta Davis didn’t take kindly to the call-out.

Just hours ago, @thrillboxing on Instagram shared a screenshot of Tank’s response to the viral clip of Schofield’s interview. Taking to X, the Baltimore native fired off a crude warning. He wrote, “He will get his lil bi–h a– whopped..ion have none of that twitchy sh-t Tevin has.. I’ll beat the dog sh-t outta this fag**t.” While the language drew concern, the message was loud and clear: the 30-0 boxer isn’t interested in playing nice and seems eager to shut down Floyd Schofield’s rising momentum with brutal force. Despite the harsh words from Tank, Kid Austin’s camp remains confident.

His promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, posted a photo of himself hugging the New Jersey native and praised the 22-year-old’s breakout moment, saying the only path ahead is a world championship. He doubled down with a video on his Instagram story, writing, “We have always believed in you my man. Your hard work is paying off.” Anyway, with the win, what’s next for Floyd Schofield?

Is Floyd Schofield Jr. about to land the fight of his dreams?

Now, a face-off with Gervonta Davis appears unlikely for now, given his rematch against Lamont Roach Jr. Add to that his rumored plans for retirement, and the path forward remains uncertain. So this now leaves Shakur Stevenson as a possible target, but that, too, seems far-fetched, as the Newark native didn’t appear too impressed with Schofield’s explosive performance.

Downplaying Schofield’s first-round knockout, Stevenson tweeted, “Any fighter dangerous in the first round, Especially these lil kids…. Don’t get hyped too off Tev being irresponsible!” With both Davis and Stevenson seemingly out of reach, fans have begun suggesting a more feasible opponent: Raymond Muratalla. A bout with the hard-hitting Muratalla could serve as the next logical step for Floyd Schofield Jr. as he continues to climb the lightweight ranks and build his résumé.

For now, Floyd Schofield is savoring his breakthrough. “A lot of people switched up on me because of one incident. My dad kept me focused, my baby son kept me focused. He’s my pride and joy, and I’ll fight to the death for him. He’s going to know his dad is a warrior,” he said after his win. So, with Shakur Stevenson set to fight William Zepeda next month, the question is, who do you think Floyd Schofield would fight next?