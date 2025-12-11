Gervonta Davis’ Next Fight Fate Lands in Pitbull Cruz’s Hands With Lamont Roach Jr. Rematch in Limbo

This is uncharted territory for Gervonta Davis—his fate sitting in someone else’s hands. For a fighter who’s spent years controlling the narrative and calling his own shots, that loss of power has to sting. But after everything that unfolded recently, it’s starting to look like his new reality. Fresh off his controversial draw against Lamont Roach Jr., Davis was set to face Jake Paul on November 19 until his ex-girlfriend hauled him into court.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

MVP didn’t hesitate—they saw the situation erupt and pulled the plug immediately. Overnight, Davis’ future was thrown into limbo. Meanwhile, two of his former opponents went to war on Saturday at the Frost Bank Center, producing a controversial majority draw. Roach Jr. climbed off an early knockdown to claw his way back against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz. The latter initially insisted he’s not Davis and pushed for a rematch—but suddenly, his tune has changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaac Cruz wants a Gervonta Davis rematch, among others

“I’m so happy and proud of myself for the fight I gave [against former WBA super-featherweight champion Roach],” Cruz said. “It’s not possible to have another fight with him because I’ve already demonstrated [that] I did a really good fight.” He also fired off several names that he would like to fight next. “The type of fight that I really want is from fighters who come to fight for the people: Garcia, Davis, Matias.”

Gervonta Davis fighting for the people is a wild thing to say, but it appears that’s the only option ‘Tank’ now has. It’s still unclear whether Cruz expects Davis to climb up, or if he is willing to leave his super lightweight strap behind. Regardless, this leaves Lamont Roach Jr.’s future uncertain after a draw a second time. Roach’s co-promoter, Garry Jonas, confirmed that Roach had suffered a hand injury during the fight, which makes a quick turnaround impossible.

Meanwhile, Cruz’s advisor, Sean Gibbons, used this injury to further distance themselves from the Roach Jr. rematch. “Brother man’s lying around with a cast on his arm, so I don’t think [he’ll be next],” Gibbons said, brushing off Roach’s hopes for another shot. He insisted the result wasn’t up for debate. “We won the fight. I don’t care what the judges say.” For Gibbons, Cruz’s performance and drawing power speak volumes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago June 15, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: GERVONTA DAVIS 30-0-28 of Baltimore, Maryland defeats FRANK MARTIN 18-1-12 of Indianapolis, Indiana by a 8 round knockout during PBC on Prime at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240615_zsp_o117_351 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Pointing to the crowd of 10,230, he declared, “Isaac is the new face of Mexican boxing… He has earned the right. He is the draw. He puts butts into seats.” As for Roach’s injury claim, Gibbons didn’t buy it. “He… came up with the lame excuse he hurt his hand.” Despite that, though, Jonas isn’t too worried, revealing the futures of all three fighters—Davis, Roach, and Cruz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jonas feels Lamont Roach Jr. is still in the running

Jonas felt that the Davis rematch isn’t going anywhere for Roach Jr. and even proposed that his fighter doesn’t really have to worry. “If Tank wants that fight… It’s going to happen. First, we’ve got to [decide] whether ‘Tank’ actually wants it,” Jonas told Pro Box TV. Jonas branded Cruz’s refusal to rematch Roach Jr. as mere posturing to run his purse amount up. “If you make the price right, we’ll take it,” he said during the interview.

He went as far as to lay down a prediction for all three fighters’ fates. “If I had to guess, it’ll be Lamont and Pitbull in New York, and then the winner would be fighting ‘Tank.’ And that’s how I think this is going to play out,” Jonas concluded. It’s an interesting theory, but why would Gervonta Davis risk a loss against two of the toughest opponents he has faced in his career, when he wasn’t willing to do so before?

ADVERTISEMENT

That being said, a rematch between Lamont Roach Jr. and Isaac Cruz appears to be in trouble, as Cruz targets other fighters. However, which fight would you like to see?