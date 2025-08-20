Gervonta Davis Receives Floyd Mayweather’s Dirty Tactics to Weight Drain Jake Paul

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been making rounds in the news regarding his next boxing match. After his win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the 28-year-old expressed a lot of interest in fighting former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who seemed to be in agreement as well. However, it appears that Paul is going to fight a much smaller opponent and arguably one of the biggest stars in boxing today, Gervonta Davis.

Yes, the Ring Magazine recently reported that Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis is going to take place on November 15th, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. And yes, it is going to be an exhibition fight, and when this part of the news came to light, a boxing insider made a pretty interesting revelation, which might come in handy for Davis. Let’s take a look at that front.

Insider Reveals Floyd Mayweather’s Tactics Against Logan Paul After Reports of Jake Paul’s Next Fight

Combat sports journalist Mike Coppinger recently revealed some interesting details about the time when Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather in 2021. ‘The Maverick’ has constantly claimed not to have been paid by the boxing GOAT after that match, and that has been one of the talking points about that matchup in the past few years. But Coppinger revealed another fact about the contract for the Paul-Mayweather fight.

It appears that the Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather boxing match, which was an exhibition, had some weight clauses. According to the insider, ‘Money’ wasn’t allowed to weigh more than 160 lbs. So what Mayweather did was also restrict ‘The Maverick’ to 190 lbs. Hence, there is a notion that the boxing match between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis could have similar stipulations in place since it’s a big fighter against a smaller fighter.

“When Floyd Mayweather faced Jake’s brother Logan in an exhibition in 2021, Mayweather couldn’t weigh more than 160 while Logan was capped at 190,” Mike Coppinger wrote on X. Claiming that the Gervonta Davis vs Jake Paul fight could also see the use of heavier gloves, which is a safer option, he added, “Would expect some similar exhibition rules for weigh-in here. And obviously much larger gloves.”

Well, there are no reports on the details of the reported boxing match yet, but it raises the question of what went wrong with the Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul fight. However, the English star’s promoter did mention an issue recently, which could have played a role in the YouTuber-turned-boxer choosing Gervonta Davis.

Anthony Joshua Is Not Looking for an Exhibition Fight Against Paul

During a recent interview, Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn claimed that there was a possibility that Anthony Joshua would end up fighting Jake Paul. However, he was not interested in an exhibition fight because ‘AJ’ wanted to fight the former Disney star in a full-on professional matchup, much like he does for other top heavyweight contenders. So, the only thing that might foil the plans for this fight is Paul himself, and it appears the 28-year-old has done exactly what Hearn was concerned about.

“If we take this fight, it’s a real fight. We’re not going in there as an exhibition or a YouTube match. AJ’s going to prepare like he’s fighting a world champion, and he’s going to go in and he’s going to demolish him, and we’re going to move on,” Eddie Hearn stated during an interview with ‘The Stomping Ground.’ “The only thing that can stop this fight from happening right now is Jake Paul all of a sudden not wanting to do it or not fancying it.”

Well, there is a lot of things going on with Jake Paul, but it seems like Gervonta Davis is his next opponent. Do we see any clauses in the contract like Mike Coppinger claims happened with Floyd Mayweather? That remains to be seen. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.