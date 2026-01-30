Gervonta Davis Released From Jail as ‘Victim’ Narrative Emerges After Miami Arrest

Boxing hasn’t seen a fall from grace like this in a very long time. Once hailed as the new face of the sport, Gervonta Davis now finds himself embroiled in legal trouble once again. The former three-weight champion was arrested in Miami on Wednesday by Miami Gardens police, following the issuance of an arrest warrant over serious charges.

Before the Jake Paul exhibition, Gervonta Davis’ ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, filed a lawsuit against him, alleging battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping. The fight was quickly canceled, and Tank was replaced by Anthony Joshua to fight Paul. Now, however, the 31-year-old has finally been released on bond.

Gervonta Davis spent the night in jail

In collaboration with the United States Marshals fugitive task force, the police conducted a three-county surveillance operation. They finally arrested Davis without an incident at the Miami Design District. The 31-year-old was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and spent Wednesday night there. The next day, he posted a $16,000 bond after appearing in court, where his attorney argued that he should be released on his own recognizance. Gervonta Davis appeared via video at the Miami bond court hearing presided over by Judge Mindy S. Glazer, who granted the bond under strict conditions, including a no-contact order with the alleged victim.

Despite his release, his reputation has taken a nosedive, and this wasn’t even the first time ‘Tank’ has had a run-in with the authorities. He previously faced domestic violence charges, but many of the cases against him were dropped, unlike this one. He also served a 90-day house arrest and three-year probation in 2023 after a hit-and-run case in Baltimore.

It remains to be seen how his latest arrest is going to affect his probation in Maryland. In the meantime, though, Davis’ attorney appears to have come up with an argument for the ongoing case, as he paints Davis as the real victim.

Davis’ attorney predicts the case will be talked about for years

According to authorities, Davis and Rossel met back in 2022 and dated for five months in 2025 before ending their relationship. However, things turned sour when Davis attacked her in the alleged incident. She then filed a complaint with Miami Gardens Police and a separate civil lawsuit against the former WBA lightweight champion.

“What the police said is exactly in line with our lawsuit. So whatever investigation they did, they determined it was enough to get a judge to sign off on an arrest warrant,” the woman’s attorney, Jeff Chukwuma, told ESPN on January 14. “The state attorney had to make the determination before, which coincides exactly with our civil complaint.”

Notably, Rossel’s civil case attorney revealed in court earlier this month that they had attempted to serve Davis with the complaint on multiple occasions but failed. Later, Davis’s attorney, Simon Steckel, provided a retort to accusations made against his client. “Gervonta Davis is actually a victim here, and I look forward to establishing that shocking narrative in court,” Steckel told The Associated Press.

“What has happened to Gervonta Davis in this case will transcend the initial charges against him and expose a level of criminality which will be talked about long after his charges are resolved.”

Having said that, the troubles for Gervonta Davis have just begun. While he might be out on bail, the boxer’s future remains marred with controversy and uncertainty. What do you make of all this?