Gervonta Davis Sends Out Heartfelt Message for Coach Amid ’Tank’s Early Retirement Hints

Gervonta Davis is headed for a highly anticipated rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. on August 16th after the first fight ended in a majority draw. Their first encounter in March was mired in controversy after Tank took a knee in the 9th round, which went unscored. This left fans and pundits feeling like Roach had been cheated out of a win. Interestingly, the WBA lightweight champion was not under the guidance of his longtime trainer, Calvin Ford, at the time.

Instead, Barry Hunter had taken over Tank’s corner, while Ford watched from afar. Ford previously explained that he didn’t corner Davis in the first Roach Jr. fight because he wanted to focus on training amateurs. “I’m still part of it, just from a different perspective,” Ford said about his absence. Now, ahead of the rematch, Gervonta Davis has shared a deeply personal message for Ford, as the 30-year-old’s potential retirement from boxing looms ahead. In an Instagram post shared by SportBox TV Official, Davis made his feelings known in an open letter.

“The E man of this family.. I said what I said, I’m just a student [who] loves his teacher/father..” Gervonta Davis has trained with Ford since the age of five at Baltimore’s Upton Boxing Center, and their bond runs deep, both professionally and personally. “Calvin once said, I have the power to bring us all together… I’m trying again!!” the open letter continued. “They would say leave you..I say they don’t know what they talking bout. You are one of the best still… love you and the whole HB I’m so HB till the end. We as oneee,” he shared.

The heartfelt message hit home, as coach Calvin Ford himself shared it on his Instagram story, highlighting their long and deep-rooted bond. Regardless, the coming year could be Davis’ last in the squared circle.

Gervonta Davis’ dramatic retirement announcement

The WBA lightweight champion shocked the boxing world late last year by announcing his retirement plans, declaring he’ll step away from the sport after 2025. Speaking at a press conference ahead of his March 1 bout with Lamont Roach, Davis said, “After next year, I’m out of it… Yeah, out of this sport.”

The knockout artist didn’t hold back on his frustrations with boxing. “This s**t is trash, garbage. I’m fed up with the whole s**t,” he told reporters, citing burnout and disillusionment. Tank also dismissed future promotional plans, saying, “I just want to be able to make money and stay out the way, that’s it. I want to be living without being seen.”

With the Lamont Roach Jr. fight in August, Davis is left with very little time. Only time will tell whether he will truly leave the sport or extend his stay for some more time.

That said, it appears as the Lamont Roach Jr. fight inches closer, Gervonta Davis is strengthening his bond with his trainer, Calvin Ford, who is presumably training Gervonta Davis for the rematch. What do you make of Davis’ message to his coach?