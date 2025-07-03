Gervonta Davis Sparks Concern With Odd Move Ahead of Lamont Roach Rematch

Nearly 800K and 7.6 million—those are the numbers of people who followed Gervonta Davis on X and Instagram. And now, it appears, all those people have been deprived of the very reason they clicked the follow button. The Baltimore native is coming off a controversial majority decision draw against WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr., a fight that started it all!

Despite defeating some of the toughest competition in and around his division, Tank was stumped when he came face-to-face with his childhood rival. One knee threw his reputation and supremacy in the division into a tailspin. Now, months later, the world awaits his redemption arc in August in Las Vegas, Nevada. But before that, the WBA lightweight champion went offline—literally!

According to a concerned post from Boxing and BBQ, “Tank Davis has deactivated both his IG and Twitter.” They also shared screenshots of Gervonta Davis’ social media profiles, which showed the ‘account doesn’t exist’ message. When we checked on our end, the same response appeared on the page. The reason behind this shocking move remains a mystery. However, one of his last few tweets indicated that he was growing tired of dealing with the court system. “The last time I went to court..the city tried to fined me for 25k,” Davis had posted.

Davis has had several run-ins with the law, having been charged with simple battery after shoving a police officer. He was also charged with domestic violence in February 2020, and he served 90 days in house arrest after being involved in a car accident. However, it’s unlikely that his decision to suspend his social media accounts was related to any of that. As of the time of writing, Davis is still slated to face Roach Jr. in a rematch.

It’s possible Tank wants to distance himself from social media to focus on training, as some sources say he has started his training camp for the rematch. However, a June 30th report from TMZ Sports claims Davis has not yet signed the rematch contract. It even quotes Roach Jr., revealing why that is the case.

Lamont Roach Jr. claims Gervonta Davis is scared

After suffering his first career draw, it may seem like Davis can’t wait to get back in the ring to prove his supremacy. However, their rematch was initially set for June 21st before getting postponed to August 16th. Several reports confirm that Davis had requested more time to train for the rematch following their controversial fight.

While it doesn’t indicate Davis doesn’t want to fight, since he reportedly hasn’t signed the contract, Roach Jr. has a theory that suggests the 30-year-old might be scared. “I wouldn’t say he’s scared of me as a man, but he’s scared to get embarrassed,” Roach told TMZ Sports at Fanatics Fest in New York City.

Gervonta Davis just confused a lot of people with his decision to disable his social media. Whether to be more focused or something else, it has definitely got people talking and concocting theories. Why do you think Davis did it?