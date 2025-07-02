Gervonta Davis Stays Silent as Lamont Roach Sets Condition to Settle the Score

“But this what happen..and I can only blame myself!!!..but say no more!!” Gervonta Davis lamented after his March 1 bout with Lamont Roach Jr. that ended in a majority decision draw. For Tank, it was supposed to be just another routine fight, a comfortable win and easy payday against a smaller opponent. But Roach shocked everyone by going toe-to-toe with the WBA lightweight champion, matching him punch for punch and pushing him to the brink. Since then, Gervonta Davis has stayed relatively quiet, until recently tweeting, “I seen a lil clip on twitter..you not important enough..you just a nobody that went the distance w Gervonta. Foh.”

Now, the highly anticipated rematch is officially set for August 16th in Las Vegas, and Lamont Roach Jr. believes he has what it takes to finish the job. In fact, Lamont Roach Jr. has made it clear he’s more than 110% confident heading into the rematch, and he’s just laid out the terms in an interview with TMZ Sports.

In the clip, Lamont Roach was heard issuing a bold challenge: “Meet me in the middle of the ring! Then we going to see who leave out the ring!” Known for his quick responses to trash talk, Gervonta Davis has surprisingly remained silent this time. But not for long.

Lamont Roach Jr, who felt he was robbed of a win in their first encounter, has even openly expressed doubts about whether Tank will go through with the rematch. Anyway, confident in his ability to win, the 25-1 boxer is already looking beyond Gervonta Davis. During a recent Twitch stream, he revealed his next move: “After I beat Tank, I am fighting the winner of Devin Haney vs. Brian Norman Jr,” Roach declared, making it clear he sees himself on a path to even bigger challenges.

Still campaigning at lightweight for now, The Reaper confirmed he plans to remain in the division through the August rematch. But his long-term intentions are clear. In the same stream, he doubled down on his next move, stating, “I am not going to say it again… at 47,” signaling a future jump to welterweight. So if he manages to defeat Gervonta Davis, Roach could find himself at the center of another major title fight. However, it appears Roach has also added one more condition for the Gervonta Davis rematch.

Time to ditch the hair grease, Tank

Lamont Roach Jr. isn’t demanding much ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with Gervonta Davis. Just one thing: ease up on the hair grease. Speaking at Fanatics Fest in New York City to TMZ Sports, the 29-year-old reflected on their first bout, specifically the bizarre moment when Gervonta Davis dropped to a knee and rushed to his corner to have his face wiped. That moment, which sparked plenty of controversy, still doesn’t sit right with Roach.

“They wiped his face in the corner like it was a beauty salon,” Roach joked, poking fun at the incident. Since the moment wasn’t ruled a knockdown, Roach remains adamant about not letting it slide. To make matters more uncertain, it’s still unclear whether Gervonta Davis has officially signed the contract for the rematch, fueling speculation about his willingness to face Roach again.

“I wouldn’t say he’s scared of me as a man, but he’s scared to get embarrassed,” Roach said. “That’s his problem.” Despite the contractual limbo, Roach seems focused and already thinking ahead. He believes he has what it takes to not only replicate his previous performance but also hand the Baltimore native his first official loss. Now, with the spotlight firmly on the potential rematch, the question is, can Lamont Roach Jr. finally end Gervonta Davis’ unbeaten run?