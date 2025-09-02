Gervonta Davis’ Toughest Opponent Accepts Sparring Challenge From iShowSpeed

Gervonta Davis is off to the races, ditching Lamont Roach Jr. for Jake Paul. The pair is now set to collide on November 14 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia — live on Netflix. Big-time fight. Huge spotlight. But the ripple effect? It leaves Lamont Roach Jr., “The Reaper,” standing on the sidelines without a dance partner. Or does it?

The 30-year-old, who gave Davis a tough time in their March 1st fight in New York and forced a majority draw, has accepted a challenge from influencer IShowSpeed, real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr. This comes after Speed and the WBA super featherweight champion recently crossed paths in Washington, D.C., during IShowSpeed’s ‘USA Marathon’ tour.

Lamont Roach Jr. has a couple of conditions that Gervonta Davis wouldn’t like

While the venue details remain a mystery, Speed unexpectedly crossed paths with Lamont Roach Jr. during his livestream. The two shook hands and exchanged greetings, but the crowd had only one thing in mind—they wanted to see a race. After all, Speed has made racing other influencers his trademark and had done it just moments before. This time, however, he wasn’t having it. “I am not racing no more…,” Speed declared, before offering an alternative.

“I am down to spar,” he said. Roach Jr., though, wasn’t convinced that stepping into the ring with someone lacking boxing experience was a good idea. “You not down to spar,” he warned. Yet Speed persisted, seemingly fueled by adrenaline—or maybe a hint of delusion—demanding, “Get some gloves… I am down to spar… We can do one round.” Sensing an opportunity to boost his popularity, Roach Jr. agreed, but not without taking a jab at Gervonta Davis.

via Imago April 22, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada

“As long as you don’t get no grease in your eye and as long as you don’t take no knee,” he quipped, mocking the controversy from his fight with Davis. Surprisingly, Speed played along. “I am down… I am down to spar…,” he said. Still, a flicker of realization crept in as he addressed his viewers during the livestream, “Chat, this guy’s a real boxer… Ya’ll know me, I duck no one.” The question remains, though—does Speed stand a chance?

His past charity boxing match might already hold the answer.

IShowSpeed left in tears after charity boxing match with KSI

Back in December 2023, IShowSpeed fought fellow influencer KSI in an exhibition boxing match to raise funds for the Anthony Walker Foundation. The six-round affair was scheduled at the same time as Jake Paul fought Andre August, which ended in the first round. KSI, who had more boxing experience, had the obvious advantage.

For three rounds, Speed ran around the ring, collapsing whenever KSI landed a body shot. By the halfway point, KSI stopped the bout, saying, “It takes a big man to get in the ring with me. Many have tried, many have failed, and according to judges, someone was victorious.” Speed broke down after rejecting KSI’s sympathy gesture, demanding the fight continue before storming out in tears.

Speed might be brave, but some things are just foolish. It will be great entertainment for his audience, but at what cost? Will you watch the sparring session when it happens?