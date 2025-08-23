Gervonta Davis vs Jake Paul Declared Symbol of American Boxing’s Collapse in Heartbreaking Revelation

Is Gervonta Davis looking to follow in the footsteps of his old mentor Floyd Mayweather? Retire undefeated, shift into exhibitions, and cash out as much as possible? The problem, however, is that unlike Mayweather, who built an untouchable legacy, Tank risks walking away without one. If he chooses this path, Davis would leave behind unfinished business, avoiding the most anticipated fights in his division against names like Shakur Stevenson or even a rematch with Lamont Roach. Instead, he accepted a crossover clash with Jake Paul, now officially scheduled for November 14, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, set to stream live on Netflix.

Importantly, the bout has been sanctioned as an exhibition due to the massive size disparity between the fighters, meaning the result will not affect Davis’ professional record. This aligns with a growing trend in boxing where big-name fighters chase commercial spectacles over divisional challenges.

The Problem Child, who weighed in at 199½ pounds when he beat Julio César Chávez Jr. on June 28, will now face Davis, who last fought at 133¾ pounds in his March 1 draw with Roach. That’s a staggering 65-pound gap, unless a catchweight is introduced, making it highly likely the bout will be an exhibition under athletic commission guidelines. The bizarre mismatch has already sparked outrage, with Ryan Garcia fuming, “Boxing is officially the WWE,” after Paul’s original fight with Anthony Joshua collapsed. Adding to the backlash, a veteran journalist has now condemned the spectacle, calling it a symbol of American boxing’s collapse in a heartbreaking revelation. Garcia’s jab reflects a wider skepticism among fighters, with Devin Haney also mocking the matchup on X, saying fans “deserve real fights, not circus acts.”

Caution or collapse? Why Gervonta Davis must choose wisely

A few days ago, Denis Shkuratov of Submission Radio sat down with veteran journalist Luke Thomas to discuss a wide range of topics, from RdR vs. Fluffy, to Khamzat Chimaev’s toughest test, Dricus du Plessis’ chances of becoming champion again, and the latest in the boxing world. During the conversation, the host asked for Thomas’ expectations regarding the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis bout. Without hesitation, Thomas started by saying, “By and large, Jake Paul’s fights su-k a–.”

He went on to explain, “Everyone knows the score. If they were the same size, Gervonta would lay him out pretty easily. But they’re not. There’s a gigantic difference. Tank’s got big power, and that should carry, but it probably doesn’t carry that high when you’re talking about a guy being 200 pounds. This is what Gervonta is up against, bro.” Thomas then posed the question, “Like again, who has got better boxing skill?” and answered it himself: “Gervonta by a million miles.” He also noted, “And if it’s an exhibition, I don’t think it goes on the record, or maybe they’ll fudge the rule somehow. But dude, Jake Paul could win that.”

What shocked Thomas most was not Paul’s skill level, but the potential outcome dictated by size. “That’s kind of crazy to think. Not because he is better, but because again the advantage concerned is the enormous size difference. It’s interesting. I think again, it’s not like I’m offended by the bout. I know I’m not offended by the bout, but it just feels like – Jesus, this is the best you can do in American boxing? That is bad.” And bad? Yes, Thomas believes it is very bad.

For perspective, at just 18, Gervonta Davis had already won the 2012 National Golden Gloves Championship. Jake Paul, on the other hand, was making his name on Vine, where by 2015 he had 5.3 million followers and 2 billion video views, but virtually no connection to boxing. While Paul has undeniably improved since turning pro in 2020, fighting Davis does nothing to bring him closer to a world title dream that he dreams of. Instead, the bout seems more like a money grab, not a pursuit of boxing greatness. And in Luke Thomas’ eyes, that’s exactly why it symbolizes the collapse of American boxing. More importantly, he warned, it is Gervonta Davis, not Jake Paul, who stands to lose the most.

Luke Thomas warns Gervonta Davis before Jake Paul showdown

Luke Thomas didn’t mince words when he spoke about the upcoming Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight. He stressed that the size difference between the two is “enormous,” estimating it to be upward of 70 pounds. In his view, no matter how skilled Gervonta Davis is, a gap that wide is simply insurmountable. “You can be the king at your weight,” Thomas said, “but if someone is much bigger, it doesn’t matter how good you are. That’s how important size is. That’s what I mean when I say Gervonta is running a bit of a risk here.”

Analysts also point out that Davis risks undermining his pound-for-pound credibility by chasing spectacle over legacy fights. While Mayweather’s exhibitions came after retirement, Davis is still in his prime with Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney, and Vasyl Lomachenko available as potential legacy-defining opponents.

And that risk is precisely what makes this matchup intriguing. While the Baltimore native is undeniably one of the most accomplished fighters in the sport today, the 12-1 boxer’s size could translate into a serious power advantage. The Problem Child might be able to hurt Gervonta Davis with a single punch while absorbing some shots of his own, which would tilt the dynamics of the fight in ways fans can’t ignore. This is what raises the stakes for their November 14th clash.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If Paul manages to land clean on Gervonta Davis, the bragging rights he would gain from even an exhibition victory over the WBA champion would be massive. On the other hand, Gervonta Davis’ reputation could take a hit simply for being caught in that situation. Still, it’s worth noting that Davis is a veteran with a spotless 30-0-1 record, including 28 knockouts, and he may well have a strategy to narrow the size gap. Some insiders believe he could lean on timing, speed, and body shots to neutralize Paul’s reach, though sustaining that over exhibition rounds remains a mystery.

That said, how do you see the Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul bout ending?