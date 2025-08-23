Gervonta Davis Warned of Lose-Lose Future Situation Following Jake Paul Fight News

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis has taken the boxing world by storm. Both stars are set to collide on November 14 in an exhibition bout, and the hype, though mostly negative, surrounding this clash has been nothing short of unreal. However, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say there are still lingering questions about this matchup — mainly why the reigning WBA lightweight champion agreed to take it. The reason, though, is fairly simple.

‘The Problem Child’ has mostly fought at catchweight and even moved up to heavyweight to face Mike Tyson. On the flipside, ‘Tank’ has spent his career dominating at super featherweight, lightweight, and super lightweight. That huge gap in size, almost 65 lbs, has fueled doubts about whether Gervonta can really hang in there once the punches land. And that’s where veteran journalist Luke Thomas steps in — warning that Tank may be running more of a risk here than people realize.

Luke Thomas issues a warning to Gervonta Davis ahead of the Jake Paul fight

Thomas, in a recent Submission Radio interview, said, “The size difference is enormous. We’re talking about upwards of 70 or more. Like dude, that’s an insurmountable level of difference. I mean, you can be the king at your weight, but if someone is much bigger, it doesn’t matter how good you are, it’s just not enough to make up for the gap. That’s how important size is. That’s what I mean when I say Gervonta is running a bit of a risk here.”

Well, there’s not a single doubt in anyone’s mind that Gervonta Davis is one of the most accomplished fighters in the world. However, the fight against Jake Paul becomes interesting because the size difference might turn into a power difference as well, where The Problem Child could hurt him with a single punch while also being able to absorb some shots in the process. And that would definitely be a crucial factor when they finally meet inside the ring on November 14th.

So, if Paul lands some heavy shots on Tank, he’ll get massive bragging rights for scoring in an exhibition over the WBA champion, while Davis’ stock might take a hit for taking it. That said, it also needs to be taken into account that Tank is a veteran boxer with an undefeated 30-0-1 record, finishing 28 of his opponents by knockout. So, he might definitely have a plan in hand to actually reduce that gap. Well, at least a British heavyweight boxer believes so!

Dave Allen backs Gervonta Davis against the Problem Child

Now, the natural question that comes into play is whether ‘Tank’ Davis can actually pull it off. According to British heavyweight boxer Dave Allen, Gervonta’s status as the best lightweight fighter in the world gives him an edge in experience. But he’s also a little skeptical about the matchup, stating that it might be a waste of time after all.

As per a TalkSPORT article, Allen stated, “I’m not a fan of exhibitions at all, to be honest. You’ve got Gervonta Davis doing it, the best lightweight in the world and a pound-for-pound top ten, why is he wasting his time? Gervonta Davis will flatten Jake Paul if they are at it properly. I know there is a 65lbs weight difference, but I think he beats Jake Paul.”

The British heavyweight has a point! The 30-year-old went into a draw against Lamont Roach Jr in his last fight, marking the toughest competition he’s ever faced. So, many fans and experts may have preferred to see that rematch instead of a bout with Paul — mainly because Tank’s legacy relies on that fight and beyond. However, it’s safe to assume the deal with Jake Paul was simply too lucrative for him to turn down.

As Jake Paul continues to gain a slight edge over his opponent because of the size difference, it also has to be taken into account that Gervonta Davis might outgun him with his experience. So, who do you think will triumph in this high-stakes clash? Drop your early pick in the comments below!