Gervonta Davis Won’t Fight Again, Confirms Boxing Insider Just Weeks After Arrest

Gervonta Davis, often regarded as one of the best among the current era of boxers, seems to be in a boxing limbo, as fans speculate about his future in the sport. The Baltimore native was arrested on July 11th, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida, on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. The arrest stemmed from an incident on June 15, 2025 (Father’s Day), where the 30-year-old allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, the mother of two of his three children. According to reports, the incident occurred outside her home in Doral, Florida, where the WBA lightweight champion had arrived to pick up his kids.

Davis had reportedly struck his ex-girlfriend on the back of her head and slapped her face, causing a minor cut on her lip. The altercation was partially recorded by the victim’s mother, who claimed her daughter was visibly distressed and crying. After the arrest, the Baltimore native was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with a $10,000 bond. He posted the bond and was released the same day. ‘Tank’ reportedly refused to sign a Miranda warning form during questioning and pleaded not guilty, waiving all pretrial appearances, with his next court date scheduled for August 12, 2025.

Amid all this, boxing insider Rick Glasser has claimed Gervonta Davis is done with boxing and has retired for good. “From several very reliable sources, Baltimore’s finest Tank Davis is retiring, won’t fight again, is what he’s telling those close to him,” he revealed on X. “Tank’s supposedly fed up with Boxing. Tank’s retired till his money runs low.” Later, responding to a user, Glasser added, “He’s going to come back eventually, that’s obvious.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Gervonta Davis has found himself embroiled with the law. Davis faced two domestic violence charges in 2020 and 2022, which were both dropped. However, in 2023, he pleaded guilty to a 2020 hit-and-run in Baltimore, for which he served 44 days in prison after violating house arrest terms. Regardless, this has caused doubts about Davis’ scheduled (though unconfirmed) rematch against Lamont Roach Jr. in August.

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach 2 in jeopardy, as the latter comments on potential Shakur Stevenson fight

With uncertainty still hanging over the Davis vs. Roach 2 rematch, reports indicate that the bout may be pushed back to either August 23 or August 30. Adding to the confusion, boxing insider Rick Glaser claimed on July 16 that Gervonta Davis had yet to sign the contract for the fight. “The Tank Davis-Lamont Roach PBC card won’t happen [on] August 16,” Glaser wrote on X. “The big question is it postponed, or outright canceled, as Tank never actually signed a bout contract to rematch Roach.”

Previously, Lamont Roach Jr. hinted at the same while responding to a fan on X. “Lmao buddy know damn well ion f*** around like that[.] He gassin yall up just to justify why he ain’t do his part of the deal yet [.]😴😭 He really might pull out of the fight… stay tuned,” he wrote.

Roach, who had already expressed interest in fighting Shakur Stevenson if the Davis rematch fell through, reinforced the idea during a Twitch livestream. “That’s going to be two great, great competitors against one another, and it’s going to be one hell of a fight,” he said of a possible Stevenson matchup. “Just like me and Tank was a good fight.”

It appears Gervonta Davis may truly have walked away from the sport for now. However, no official announcement has been made by Davis or his promoter, PBC, regarding the same. Only time will tell whether that’s truly the case. What do you make of all of this?