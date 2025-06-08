“Get Some Therapy” – Nahir Albright’s Team Issues Warning as Legal Woes Mount on Keyshawn Davis

Back in October 2023, Keyshawn Davis walked away with a win over Nahir Albright, only for the result to be overturned after Davis tested positive for mari—na, turning the majority decision win into a no contest. Fast forward nearly two years, and their second encounter couldn’t have taken a more chaotic turn. This time, it wasn’t fists doing the damage, but headbutts. Nahir Albright was left with a swollen forehead after an ugly post-fight altercation. It all began after Albright’s bout with Kelvin Davis, Keyshawn Davis’ older brother. Sparked by emotions running high following Kelvin Davis’ loss to Nahir Albright, Keyshawn Davis and his younger brother Keon Davis, according to reports, ‘ran up’ on Albright, after which security had to intervene.

Last night, after the kerfuffle, FightHype sat down for a candid interview with Nahir Albright’s co-promoter, Rodney Rice, reflecting on the altercation that followed his fighter’s dominant win. When asked if legal action was being considered at the moment, Albright’s co-promoter didn’t say much, but his words hinted plenty: “We’ll see. We’ll see what happens, you know, but for every action, there’s a reaction.”

When the reporter pressed further, he acknowledged the emotional intensity of the situation. “I know that it’s not acceptable, but by all means, I know that as a young guy and you have a lot more wisdom,” the reporter said and asked whether Rodney Rice had any message for Keyshawn Davis or his brothers.

To which the co-promoter responded thoughtfully, saying, “Anything can be forgiven, okay? But you still have to pay a cost when you do certain things. You know, your mother forgave you when you were younger when you did naughty things, but she may have still gave you a spanking… You got what you had to get. And I think that happens with a lot of young fighters. Some have to get they have to get and they straighten up. Some just stay that way. With Keyshawn and his brothers, what I would say is that they’re in a great position. Don’t blow it.”

The reporter then asked whether this incident could damage the Davis brothers’ chances of fighting again in Norfolk. And Rodney Rice remained optimistic. “I think they can. I think they can overcome this,” he said. “You know, [they’ll] need time to heal. Some things have to be done and talked about, but this city loves him. I mean, Keyshawn is doing some great things, business-wise for himself. He just has to keep himself under control. Get some people to advise him a little better, I guess. Keep somebody with him… Get checked out. Get some therapy, maybe, anger management. But anybody can be forgiven and they’re young enough to turn this whole thing around, I’m sure.”

To close out the conversation, the reporter asked if Nahir Albright himself holds any grudges. “We’re not angry,” the co-promoter replied. “Nahir doesn’t. Nahir is a great guy. He doesn’t hold things like that on people. All he’s worried about is his family, his daughter and the rest of his family and being the one that takes care of it.” However, while Nahir Albright may not be harboring anger, at least according to his promoter, he may be considering legal action following the locker room altercation with Keyshawn Davis and his brother.

Keyshawn Davis’ next fight might be closer than you think

After the tense locker room altercation with Keyshawn Davis late Saturday night, Albright acknowledged that he and his team will take time to weigh their next move. “I have to like talk to my team,” he told reporters when asked if they were looking to press charges. “And we’ll see what we’re gonna do about that.” The drama came on what should’ve been a high note for Albright, who was fresh off a hard-earned victory.

“I was in my locker room, celebrating my victory with my team,” Albright recalled. “And yeah, Keyshawn and his little brother [Keon] came in, and they started looking at me. They was saying something about his older brother, like they was mad. And he like grabbed me, pushed me back. And I’m like grabbing his hand and he like moved his head towards my head. So, I got like a little [bump]. He like head-butted me.” Interestingly, it wasn’t long before Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, the well-known trainer of both Keyshawn Davis and Terence Crawford, showed up at Albright’s locker room with Crawford himself.

According to Albright, both men came in to apologize for what had happened. “BoMac and Terence Crawford came in, and was like, ‘Sorry for the inconvenience.’ It meant a lot,” he said, adding that they even took a picture together. But it’s not the picture that he wants with The Businessman, but a rematch. “That’s definitely an option,” he said. “I definitely wanna get it poppin’ in the ring.” And with Keyshawn Davis recently hinting at moving up in weight, this incident may just play out to their advantage, with a grudge match inside the ring. So if it does happen, who do you have winning this time around – Keyshawn Davis or Nahir Albright?