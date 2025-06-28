Gilberto Ramirez Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse and More

A bout with Jake Paul, if it materializes, would likely earn Gilberto Ramirez the highest payday of his career. While the unified cruiserweight champion had initially shown interest in facing the YouTuber-turned-boxer after his upcoming fight with Yuniel Dorticos, set to take place in just a few hours, rumors now suggest a shift in focus. It’s believed that Zurdo may consider moving up a division or maybe a fight with the IBF champion Jai Opetaia in pursuit of legacy-defining opportunities instead.

But before any of that can happen, Gilberto Ramirez must first get past Yuniel Dorticos, a dangerous opponent riding a streak of three consecutive knockout victories. As the 39-year-old Cuban prepares to challenge him, many are wondering how much Gilberto Ramirez will earn from this bout. Given his decorated 16-year professional career, fans are also curious about the current net worth of the Mexican star who continues to make headlines in the world of boxing. So, let’s find out.

What is Gilberto Ramirez’s Net worth in 2025?

With just a single loss on his record, a 12-round unanimous decision upset to Dmitry Bivol, Gilberto Ramirez has built an impressive resume since turning pro in 2009. Over the course of 301 rounds, he has secured 47 wins, including 30 knockouts, giving him a solid 63.83% knockout rate. According to a recent report from Surprise Sports, Gilberto Ramirez’s net worth is estimated at $3 million as of 2025, placing him among the wealthiest and most recognized boxers, at least in and around his division.

As Zurdo continues to enjoy the rewards of his dedication and discipline, it’s clear he’s carved out a fulfilling life both inside and outside the ring. Much like his steady rise through weight classes, from middleweight onward by dismantling opponents along the way, his earnings have also followed a similar upward trajectory, reflecting the growing stature of his career.

How much does Gilberto Ramirez make every fight? Gilberto Ramirez’s purse and boxing career earnings

Like most fighters, Gilberto Ramirez’s fight purses have generally trended upward over the years, though they haven’t always followed a steady climb. In the early stages of his career, “Zurdo” was earning around $10,000 for fights back in 2010. By 2014, that figure had risen significantly to $150,000 when he defeated Fulgencio Zúñiga via eighth-round TKO. He earned the same amount again in 2015 after his victory over Maxim Vlasov. However, a slight dip occurred when he beat Derek Edwards, earning just $100,000 with no pay-per-view revenue, despite the bout being for the North American Boxing Federation Super Middleweight and WBO International Super Middleweight titles, which he won after going the full 10 rounds at State Farm Arena in Hidalgo. However, that dip was short-lived.

Gilberto Ramirez’s payday jumped to $300,000 following his victory over Arthur Abraham, a fight that earned him the WBO World Super Middleweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. From there, his earnings steadily increased, with his purse rising by $50,000 in subsequent fights. His biggest payday came last year when he earned a guaranteed $1.5 million with 60% pay-per-view shares for his win over Chris Billam-Smith, bringing his estimated total payout to around $5 million based on PPV buys.

However, that momentum doesn’t seem to have fully carried over into his upcoming bout. In a few hours, when Gilberto Ramirez faces Yuniel Dorticos, his guaranteed purse is reportedly just $500,000, albeit with 70% of the PPV shares, potentially pushing his total payout to an estimated $2.5 million based on 850,000 projected buys, according to Sporty Salaries. So, will Gilberto Ramirez’s purse continue to rise after this fight? What do you think?