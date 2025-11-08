GWOAT Claressa Shields Offers Sydney Sweeney Much Needed Help for Her First Boxing Fight

On November 7th, the official biopic of the most influential American women’s boxer, Christy Martin, titled “Christy,” was released. She’s portrayed on-screen by actress Sydney Sweeney, who has been receiving all the praise for her acting. Reportedly, the 28-year-old gained a huge 15 kg to effectively replicate the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ on screen. And after the film received rave reviews, Sweeney commented that she’d be totally down for a boxing match because she loved the sport so much. That, too, possibly under Claressa Shields‘ training.

In an interview with Sportscasting, Sweeney revealed, “There was a moment in the middle of filming where I was like, ‘Should I give it all up and fight because I love this?’ Christy said Sign me up, so this isn’t as hypothetical as you think it is. Yeah, I’d totally do a charity bout.” And that’s how the Hollywood actress grabbed attention by talking about debuting in a boxing match. Now, as the world awaits Sweeney’s possible step inside the ring, she has already received offers to train from none other than Claressa Shields.

Claressa Shields offers to train Sydney Sweeney ahead of her boxing debut

‘T-Rex’ told TMZ Sports, “I think every woman should get into a fight. I don’t know, that’s just how my mind works. I think everybody should experience one win, loss, or draw. But if she played Christy Martin and I heard she did a match back in her younger years, hell, why not? If she needs some training, girl, call me. I’ll give you some GWOAT tips.”

While Christy Martin is recognized as one of the most influential figures in women’s boxing, Claressa Shields has achieved the highest level of success possible. At just 30 years old, Shields became the only female boxer in history to win world titles in the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO across three weight classes. If Sydney Sweeney decides to train with her, she’d be learning from the best, and Shields already seems ready with advice.

Continuing her interview with TMZ, ‘T-Rex’ explained how she would teach Sweeney to land the most powerful punch in boxing, which is the jab, saying, “One thing I would give her is that the jab is the most powerful punch in boxing. And anybody that’s stronger than you, you hit them in the stomach, and they get weaker.”

If the Hollywood actress actually decides to step inside the ring, mastering the jab to the body could be a solid game plan to defeat her opponent. Whether Sweeney trains with Shields or fights a celebrity opponent or not, time will tell. But before any of that happens, the GWOAT congratulated Christy Martin on her biopic release.

‘T-Rex’ congratulates Christy Martin on her biopic release

‘T-Rex’ already had her own biopic titled The Fire Inside, released in 2024 with Ryan Destiny playing her. And she was more than happy to congratulate Martin on getting her movie released. Shields said in her TMZ interview, “And I’m happy that Christy Martin got her biopic; she deserves it. And probably in women’s boxing, the only two to have one are me and Christy? And then it’s like Million Dollar Baby, but those aren’t real. No real biopics about real people, I believe, are me and Christy Martin, so congrats to Christy, and congrats to Sweeney.”

There might be another female boxer who has had a biopic released, but Shields was right about one thing. Hers and Martin’s films will likely remain the most recognized female boxing movies of all time. The stars playing their roles are definitely one reason, but it is also their achievements and impact that created inspiring stories for the world to witness.

