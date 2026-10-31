Halloween Brawl Turns Ugly as Bryce Hall Left Bleeding Before Throwing Fresh Challenge

Bryce Hall is ready to settle the score after a brutal street brawl outside a Halloween party left him bloodied. The 27-year-old influencer was caught on camera being attacked by multiple men on Thursday night, October 29. But Hall isn’t letting the incident end there, as he’s now challenging everyone involved to face him one-on-one, starting with the guy who kicked him in the ribs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I wanna fight every single one of these guys individually, one right after the other, starting with the dude that kicked me in the ribs. Can someone set this up?” he wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The challenge came a day after videos went viral showing Hall in an orange Department of Corrections jumpsuit costume as the brawl escalated. In one of the clips, he struggled to get back on his feet as one man held him down, two others struck him in the back, and another attempted to kick him in the torso.

Imago HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – JUNE 11: TikTok personality Bryce Hall poses on the scale during a LiveXLive s Social Gloves: Battle Of The Platforms Pre-Fight Weigh-In at Hard Rock Live in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA Copyright: xMPI10x/xMediaPunchx

Once the chaos settled, Bryce Hall turned towards the men he appeared to believe had jumped him, questioning how they could gang up on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You jumped me? With three dudes?” he could be heard asking as partygoers dressed in Halloween costumes looked on.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following day, Hall took to X to show off the damage, appearing with a bloody nose and a missing tooth. Despite looking worse for wear, the influencer seemed to brush off the whole thing, even describing the brawl as “#lit”.

“I got jumped by six dudes,” he said in a video, flashing a smile and giving a thumbs-up. “Do I look cute?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryce Hall hasn’t revealed what triggered the fight or identified anyone involved. However, this isn’t the first time the 27-year-old has found himself in the middle of a physical altercation.

The influencer’s history of public altercations spans several years, from a Las Vegas nightclub incident in which he allegedly punched a security guard after being kicked out of a Calvin Harris performance at XS Nightclub to a separate Los Angeles restaurant patio argument over vaping that reportedly turned physical.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the nightclub case, four security guards reportedly tackled him, and Hall received citations for two counts of battery and one count of trespassing. During the restaurant incident, he allegedly put a manager in a headlock, while another employee claimed to have suffered a broken hand.

In May 2021, Bryce Hall was also involved in a chaotic press-conference brawl with YouTuber Austin McBroom ahead of their celebrity boxing match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond public altercations, he has also faced legal trouble involving allegations of domestic violence. Just weeks before the press-conference brawl, the 27-year-old was arrested in connection with an alleged July incident in Las Vegas involving his former girlfriend, Mika Lafuente.

The influencer has been charged with felony coercion involving domestic violence and misdemeanor domestic battery. And while Bryce Hall has denied wrongdoing in his domestic violence case, the 27-year-old now seems more interested in settling his latest score inside the ring.

He’s challenging the men he claims jumped him to face him one-on-one, and given his experience in combat sports, the callout isn’t coming from someone who’s completely unfamiliar with fighting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryce Hall has previous experience in boxing and bare-knuckle fighting

Bryce Hall isn’t exactly a stranger to throwing hands, either. The former Sway House member’s combat-sports career has had its share of setbacks and unexpected turns. His boxing debut at the June 2021 “YouTubers vs. TikTokers” event ended in a third-round TKO loss to Austin McBroom.

After a two-year break from competition, he switched to bare-knuckle fighting and signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Hall made his professional bare-knuckle debut against Gee Perez at BKFC 48 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on August 11, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite entering as a significant underdog, he earned a TKO victory when Perez injured his arm and could not continue in the second round. The result gave Hall a 1-0 professional bare-knuckle record after his earlier boxing defeat.

Then in 2024, Bryce Hall found himself in a very public feud with former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland after a video went viral of the UFC star beating influencer streamer Sneako during a sparring session at the UFC Performance Institute.

Hall wasn’t impressed enough to stay quiet, claiming he could “crack” Strickland and challenged the middleweight champion to spar. He even put $1 million on the table and offered to fly the UFC fighter out on a private jet to make it happen.

‘Tarzan,’ however, had something much more brutal in mind. Rather than a regular gym sparring session, he proposed a no-holds-barred fight with no time limits, no tap-outs, and no referee, telling Hall he’d send him a private location in the desert.. The influencer initially appeared willing to accept, but the showdown never happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

The influencer says Sean Strickland later withdrew, saying his UFC promotional contract does not allow him to fight unsanctioned fights and official fights against internet influencers on camera.

The 27-year-old was supposed to return to the BKFC ring at KnuckleMania 5 on January 25, 2025, where he was booked to face Kevin “Baby Slice” Ferguson Jr., son of the late Kimbo Slice. However, Ferguson withdrew from the matchup, leaving Bryce Hall without an opponent and the fight off the table.

Then, in mid-2026, he teased another BKFC return for the summer alongside fellow influencer Tayler Holder. He also expressed interest in joining the independent wrestling promotion RAF, but neither plan resulted in an officially scheduled fight.

Now the 27-year-old is back in the headlines following the Halloween brawl, and he’s making it clear he wants a shot at settling the score. It remains to be seen if any of them actually bite. No fight has been announced.