Hamzah Sheeraz Enlists ’Batman’s Help to Humiliate Edgar Berlanga in His Hometown

“What’s up, guys? It’s the King of New York, Edgar Berlanga. I’m here in Boulder, Colorado. Damn near almost four weeks to fight night.” That’s how Edgar Berlanga kicked off his latest training camp update, sharing that he was deep into preparation and getting in his track work ahead of his next bout. He also urged fans to lock in their seats for July 12, when he faces the undefeated Hamzah Sheeraz at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens. But despite Berlanga’s confidence, a recent mockery of his image, thanks to his opponent, Hamzah Sheeraz, has now been put on display for all to see.

Just hours ago, Ring Magazine posted a video of the Brit walking the streets of New York, in Times Square, asking locals if they knew about “The King of New York – Edgar Berlanaga.” Later, Boxing n BBQ reshared the clip with a biting comment: “This is cold by Sheeraz. He couldn’t find anyone in New York that knew Berlanga.”

With a mic in hand, Sheeraz stood in the heart of Times Square and addressed the camera: “It’s Hamzah Sheeraz. We are here at Times Square in New York. Edgar Berlanga says he is the King of New York, but I think he’s a sausage. Let’s see what the public thinks.” He then began asking random passersby about Berlanga, starting with Person 1, who bluntly replied, “I don’t know who the f— that is. Clearly, he don’t run New York.” Moving on, Sheeraz asked another person, “You ever heard of him?” The second person replied, “Nah bro.”

Still determined, Sheeraz continued his quest. “Is he the King of New York?” he asked a third person, who responded, “Pete Davidson is King of Staten Island, that’s all I know.” At this point, nearly two hours had passed, and Sheeraz had yet to find anyone who recognized Edgar Berlanga by name. So, he tried his luck with someone in a Batman costume. “He goes by the name Edgar Berlanga. Do you know who he is?” Sheeraz asked. The Times Square Batman’s response? “No.” Sheeraz pressed, “Even though you’re Batman, and you know everyone in the city, you don’t know who Edgar Berlanga is?” Again, the answer was a flat “No.”

Eventually, Sheeraz struck gold, or so it seemed. A fifth person finally acknowledged Berlanga, but not for the reasons one might expect. “The little thing with you and him, you gonna knock him out,” the person said. A triumphant Sheeraz responded, “We finally found someone who knows who he is. He’s from London like me, and he only knows Berlanga because of me.” Ouch!

It’s clear that Sheeraz is downplaying his opponent, who is coming off a win over Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz, an admittedly lighter challenge following Berlanga’s loss to Canelo Alvarez last year. Moreover, with their July 12 clash nearing, Sheeraz also has his eyes on the extra $100,000 wager that Berlanga has placed on the table.

Edgar Berlanga bets $100K against Hamzah Sheeraz in a high-stakes showdown

Speaking with Wade Plemons, the Nuyorican fighter Edgar Berlanga asserted confidently, “I already beat him… mentally, I already beat him.” The upcoming clash against Hamzah Sheeraz will mark the Brit’s debut at super middleweight. But Berlanga is so confident in his chances that he’s willing to stake an additional $100,000 on the outcome. During their face-off, moderated by Plemons, tensions ran high as both fighters exchanged verbal shots and upped the ante. Their bout co-headlines the ‘Ring III’ event, sharing the spotlight with Shakur Stevenson’s title defense against William Zepeda.

Mid-conversation, Sheeraz snapped, “I’m going to talk to you in the fight… I’m going to talk to you,” responding to Berlanga’s jab about his performance against Carlos Adames. The tension was palpable as both men refused to back down, fueling the hype around their July 12 clash.

In retaliation, Hamzah Sheeraz brought up Berlanga’s loss to Canelo Alvarez. The Brooklyn-born fighter accused Sheeraz of underestimating him, but Sheeraz denied the claim, pointing out that he willingly entered Berlanga’s home turf to prove himself. Edgar Berlanga, however, argued that the 21-0-1 boxer was simply maneuvered into this fight as a stepping stone for a future Canelo bout.

To make his point, Berlanga even declared, “I’m your Canelo,” suggesting the 26-year-old should view him as the prize. So when Hamzah Sheeraz brushed it off, saying, “You’re not bro,” Berlanga leaned further into the bravado. Citing Sheeraz’s backing, especially financial support from His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Berlanga stood up and extended a high-stakes challenge: “$100,000 on a win?”

Without hesitation, Sheeraz accepted the bet, sealing the deal with a firm handshake. Now, aside from bragging rights and momentum, an extra $100,000 is on the line. So the question is, can Hamzah Sheeraz overcome The Chosen One in enemy territory?