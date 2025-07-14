Hamzah Sheeraz Finally Confesses Truth of $100K Bet After Edgar Berlanga Beatdown

It was billed as a collision between two knockout artists, and by the end of the night, only one man was left standing. On July 12, in a high-stakes super middleweight showdown, Hamzah Sheeraz delivered a commanding fifth-round knockout of Edgar Berlanga, flattening the Nuyorican in front of his hometown crowd. Two brutal knockdowns in the fourth and one at the beginning of the fifth, and the referee had seen enough. Though it wasn’t Berlanga’s first professional defeat—he had previously come up short against Canelo Alvarez—it was by far the most punishing, both physically and symbolically.

Berlanga, known for his bravado and highlight-reel knockouts, had stirred up the hype in the lead-up with a bold challenge: a $100,000 side bet on the fight’s outcome. Sheeraz, in the moment, accepted with a firm handshake. However, during the post-fight interview shared by Pro Boxing Fans, the jubilant Brit addressed the situation with calm honesty: “I just told him that he can keep his $100k. It’s against my religion to bet.”

The 26-year-old went on to admit that shaking Berlanga’s hand was a misstep, adding with a grin: “In the moment, I shook his hand—I was getting a lot of stick for that, so… that was a mistake. But yeah, I’ve got my debt collector here—Frank (who was sitting beside him)—go collect the debt.” The “Frank” in question? None other than legendary British promoter Frank Warren, who chuckled beside him as the media room erupted in laughter.

Still, beneath the wit, Sheeraz struck a chord when he explained what truly drives him: “I’ve always said that my main purpose as an athlete, as someone who has a platform, is to help change other people’s lives. If my career finishes tomorrow and I’ve changed one person’s life, I’ll be a very happy man.” A knockout artist with a conscience—rare in any era, let alone this one.

But what about his opponent?

Edgar Berlanga hospitalized after Sheeraz knockout as concerns grow over brutal head blow

For Edgar Berlanga, what was meant to be a triumphant night in front of his hometown crowd became something much darker. On July 12, at the iconic Louis Armstrong Stadium, the super middleweight contender was not only outboxed but left physically shaken after a devastating knockout loss to Hamzah Sheeraz. The fifth-round finish landed with such force that Berlanga had to go to the hospital soon after—a norm under the New York State Athletic Commission.

Footage from Fight Hub TV showed the 28-year-old sitting upright in the back of an ambulance, accompanied by his girlfriend Genesis Calderon. “Berlanga was seen sitting inside the medical unit…” the report read, offering a stark visual of a fighter who had gone from ring warrior to medical patient in minutes. Thankfully, Berlanga appeared conscious and communicative, but the sight was enough to raise serious concerns.

Before the final blow, Sheeraz had already dropped Berlanga twice—his size, timing, and sheer physicality proving too much. For Berlanga, the defeat was more than just his first loss. It could signal the end of a campaign he’d long hoped would lead to a blockbuster rematch with Canelo Alvarez. “This devastating defeat… cast a shadow of unease over the boxer’s immediate future,” wrote Marca.

Physically, Berlanga may bounce back. But mentally? That’s the bigger unknown. The road to redemption is still open—but after a loss this brutal, and the haunting image of that ambulance exit, the real fight may now be one of confidence and clarity. Whether he can find both in time remains to be seen.