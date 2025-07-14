Hamzah Sheeraz Reveals Heartfelt Talk With Berlanga’s Father After One-Sided Beatdown

July 12 turned into a nightmare Edgar Berlanga may never forget. After months of trash-talking Hamzah Sheeraz, ‘The Chosen One’ found himself silenced in the ring, unable to back up his bold words. At a sold-out Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, the spectators saw a one-sided destruction and a clinical masterclass by the Briton that made it clear who the greater fighter was.

Fans quickly noticed that Berlanga wasn’t there after the main event, but given how badly he lost, it wasn’t a huge surprise. But the truth turned out to be worse. Fight Hub TV later saw the 28-year-old leaving the arena in an ambulance with his girlfriend, Genesis Calderon. It’s not uncommon for boxers to go to the hospital after a tough fight, but Hamzah Sheeraz’s headshot was so bad that he had to go. The 26-year-old recently talked about a moving interaction he had with Berlanga’s father after the fight.

The update came yesterday, as Hamzah Sheeraz spoke to Umar from BoxNation following his fifth-round stoppage victory over Edgar Berlanga in New York City. While the undefeated Brit was proud of his performance, he also expressed genuine concern for his 28-year-old opponent’s health. When asked by the reporter if he had received any updates on Berlanga’s condition, Hamzah Sheeraz replied, “I messaged his dad this morning. I just said, ‘Listen, there’s no hard feelings. I understand this is boxing.’ I told him I’ve been where he is, dealing with trolls on social media.”

via Imago

Moreover, the 22-0 boxer went on to share the thoughtful advice he gave: “So just tell him the main focus is for him to provide food on his family plate, and I hope everything is well.” According to Sheeraz, Berlanga’s father replied with grace, saying, “Yup, no hard feelings. We’re all good and thank you very much.” Now that was indeed a moment of mutual respect. And just as Sheeraz showed humility in victory, Edgar Berlanga too demonstrated the same in defeat.

“Last night didn’t unfold the way we trained for, prepared for, or envisioned,” Berlanga wrote in a post accompanied by images from the event. “It was a tough loss, one that felt surreal in many ways.” The 28-year-old made no excuses, instead taking full “accountability” along with his team and vowing to learn from the experience. He even congratulated Sheeraz on the win and added, “We remain humble no matter what.” Now, with the outcome sealed, the lingering question is: what happened to the $100,000 bet the two fighters placed before stepping into the ring?

Hamzah Sheeraz backpedals on $100K Edgar Berlanga bet

Though both fighters agreed to the bet and sealed it with a handshake, the wager ultimately didn’t hold up. During the post-fight interview with Pro Boxing Fans, a jubilant Hamzah Sheeraz addressed the situation with calm honesty, saying, “I just told him that he can keep his $100k. It’s against my religion to bet.”

The 26-year-old further went on to admit that shaking Berlanga’s hand was a lapse in judgment. Smiling as he reflected on it, Sheeraz said, “In the moment, I shook his hand—I was getting a lot of stick for that, so… that was a mistake.” He even joked about the matter, motioning to his promoter beside him: “I’ve got my debt collector here, Frank [Warren]—go collect the debt.”

Beneath the wit and bravado, Hamzah Sheeraz’s words revealed a deeper sense of purpose. “I’ve always said that my main purpose as an athlete, as someone who has a platform, is to help change other people’s lives,” he explained. “If my career finishes tomorrow and I’ve changed one person’s life, I’ll be a very happy man.” Despite the trash talk that led up to the fight, it’s clear both men walked away with mutual respect. So, what do you make of Hamzah Sheeraz’s actions?