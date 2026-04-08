Has Jake Paul Split With Fiance Jutta Leerdam? Boxer Addresses Breakup Rumors

Is Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam’s relationship falling apart? After being together for a couple of years, recent reports from Dutch media outlets have suggested that the power couple has finally broken up. But is it actually true?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Following the dating rumors, the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer and the Dutch athlete went public with their relationship in 2023. Within that timeline, neither has spoken negatively about the other. Instead, the power couple ended up getting engaged in March 2025, taking the next big step. However, recently, Jake Paul needed to address some breakup rumors about him and his fiancée. Here’s all you need to know.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Paul and his fiancée Jutta Leerdam haven’t broken up

As celebrities, Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam often stay in the headlines, but recently a rumor went too far, forcing the boxer to intervene. According to a report by The Sun, a prominent Dutch TV personality, Yvonne Coldeweijer, alleged that both of them have broken up. But it wasn’t a normal split. As per Coldeweijer, Paul dumped her and also took the engagement ring.

“Jutta has been dumped by her fiancé, Jake! He is completely done with her!” the Dutch personality said, according to The Sun. “Two weeks ago, Jake dropped her off at home, took the ring from her, and broke off the engagement and thus the relationship,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the rumor spread, it took the internet by storm, and fans naturally started questioning ‘The Problem Child’ about whether it was the truth. In response, the YouTuber-boxer shut down all the rumors, claiming that the Dutch media is spreading false information and everything is going well with him and his Olympian girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Seeing the Dutch media lying about my fiancée Jutta and I,” Jake Paul posted on X, “There is so much false information being spread about Jutta in the past years. It needs to stop,” he added.

Now, that was a short and precise statement from ‘El Gallo’ to address the breakup rumors. However, this isn’t the first time Paul has defended his relationship with Jutta Leerdam. He also supported the Olympian when she was competing in the Winter Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Problem Child’ supported Jutta Leerdam during Olympics criticism

Ahead of the Winter Olympics in Milan, Dutch journalist and former football player Johan Derksen criticized Jake Paul’s fiancée. The reason? Jutta Leerdam took a private jet to Milan and didn’t join her team. Because of that, Derksen called her behavior diva-like and questioned her millionaire lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She should want it of her own accord. She’s already living like a millionaire, with private jets and everything. Her behaviour is horrible to me, like that of a diva,” Derksen said. “If I were her coach, I wouldn’t tolerate that. Gradually, the whole of the Netherlands is starting to get a bit fed up with her behaviour.”

Following Derksen’s comments, Jutta Leerdam created history by winning the 1000m gold at the Winter Olympics with a record time of 1:12.31. After her win, Jake Paul was very emotional as he wept on camera. But in her next performance, Leerdam won silver, which subjected her to further criticism, with fans labeling her outing as a failure.

ADVERTISEMENT

During that time as well, Jake Paul stood by her side and showed his support with a heartfelt social media post, writing, “she’s so amazing wow. another medal 🥈 you inspire us all. @juttaleerdam” on Instagram.

Both Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam have shared positive moments together, but what do you think about their relationship?