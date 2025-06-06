“He Ain’t Earned the Right” – Team Mayweather Sums Manny Pacquiao’s Title Shot Return in Blunt Verdict

The sweet science has long been a sport of comebacks. From Sugar Ray Leonard’s triumphant return to George Foreman’s miraculous late-career resurgence, the ring has never been short of legendary reappearances. But not every comeback gets unanimous applause. The latest to spark fiery debate is the audacious return of Manny Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight-division world champion.

The Filipino legend is preparing for his 73rd bout at the age of 46. That in itself should be a matter of concern. Add to that he is returning to the ring after a four-year hiatus, and the whole affair becomes more disconcerting. Much to the dismay of many, the WBC, in its infinite wisdom, placed Manny Pacquiao fifth in its welterweight rankings as soon as the news of his return arrived, paving the way for PacMan to challenge Mario Barrios for his WBC welterweight title. However, this prospect didn’t sit well with certain boxing purists and insiders, particularly Jeff Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather’s uncle.

During a candid exchange on The Mayweather Channel, ahead of Manny Pacquiao’s July 19 title bout in Las Vegas, Jeff Mayweather discussed Pacquiao’s return and the many problems he has with it. The veteran boxing trainer contended that once someone has retired, they shouldn’t be allowed to fight for a world title just because of their star power. When challenged by the interviewer, who pointed out that, according to Jeff’s own logic, neither Floyd Mayweather nor Manny Pacquiao should return to championship contention after a period of activity, Jeff didn’t hesitate to stand by his original stance.

“Of course, by my definition, he shouldn’t. And Manny shouldn’t either,” Jeff stated bluntly. The 60-year-old elaborated further, emphasizing clearly, “I said that he ain’t earned the right to be fighting for the world title.“

As the interviewer pushed back, saying, “I don’t know, Jeff, I think you’re wrong,” Mayweather didn’t waver in his position, merely noting with a resigned humor that public opinion wasn’t likely to side with him. “Obviously, they think I’m wrong too, so that doesn’t matter to what I think,” he responded.

In a humorous twist, when asked if he himself would return for a shot at glory, the former IBO super featherweight champion laughingly dismissed the notion altogether: “Nope! I ain’t never coming back,” drawing a definitive line between fantasy comebacks and reality.

Jeff Mayweather’s frank, unfiltered verdict challenges not just Manny Pacquiao but also boxing’s tradition itself. Love it or loathe it, his words—controversial, humorous, and blunt—ignite a necessary discussion in a sport perpetually torn between honoring legacy and respecting present-day merit. Regardless, this ain’t the first time Floyd Mayweather’s uncle has voiced his concern regarding Manny Pacquiao’s comeback.

Floyd Mayweather’s camp calls Manny Pacquiao-Barrios title bout a “money grab”

The boxing world is buzzing—but not everyone’s thrilled. While many fans are celebrating the long-awaited return of Manny Pacquiao, some voices in the sport are far more skeptical. Chief among them is Jeff Mayweather.

Speaking to FightHype a few days ago, Jeff Mayweather expressed his distaste for the entire hullabaloo. Asked whether he was shocked by PacMan’s comeback, Jeff responded bluntly, “Yes.” But he didn’t stop there. He added with conviction, “To be honest, it’s unfair to guys who have fought to try to rise up to the ranks. That’s not cool. I don’t think that’s cool.” The underlying frustration was clear—a fighter ranked fifth, who hasn’t fought since his 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugas, jumping the line to challenge for a world title raised serious questions of merit.

When the reporter pressed him further, suggesting that maybe Pacquiao just wanted to fight again, the veteran trainer wasn’t convinced. He calmly unwrapped the core issue at play: “It’s a money grab.” For the Mayweather camp, it’s not just about the comeback; it’s about how it’s being executed and what it signals for the rest of the division.

Still, Jeff acknowledged the reality of boxing politics. “You can’t stop him from doing it,” he said, recognizing that, as polarizing as it may be, Manny Pacquiao’s return at 46 will proceed. But fairness, he emphasized, should matter. And in his eyes, the Filipino legend’s rapid elevation to a world title shot hasn’t been earned.

“Yeah, but I mean, the thing is that he’s done nothing to be fighting for a world title,” Jeff reiterated when asked again. While he didn’t outright claim Pacquiao needed the money, the implication was hard to ignore. Whether it’s financial, legacy-driven, or both, the Mayweather camp isn’t buying the feel-good narrative.

With Pacquiao reaffirming in the press conference that “Boxing is my passion. I’m so passionate about it, so I’m excited to be here,” and insisting, “I want to be a champion again… I can still be a champion,” the divide between belief and criticism only grows sharper. But for Jeff Mayweather, the bottom line is simple—in boxing, money talks; everything else walks.