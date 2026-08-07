“The Back Stabbers”: Mike Tyson’s Ex-Promoter Left ‘Hurt’ After Boxer Chooses Dana White’s Zuffa Over Benavidez Fight

For WBC cruiserweight champion Noel Mikaelian, a mandatory title defense against David Benavidez appeared to be the obvious next chapter of his career. However, in a major twist, the 35-year-old passed on that matchup and instead chose to face Jai Opetaia at Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing event on September 12. Mikaelian’s decision to side with Zuffa Boxing reportedly hurt his promoter, Don King, who famously promoted Mike Tyson for a decade until their infamous split in 1998.

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BoxingScene reporter Lance Pugmire apparently contacted Don King for his reaction after Mikaelian sided with Zuffa Boxing. The 94-year-old was furious over the decision, prompting him to describe the WBC champion’s management as “backstabbers.”

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“Just spoke to Don King; he remains confused, hurt, and saddened by his fighter Noel Mikaelian turning to Zuffa match vs. Jai Opetaia under advisement of Mikaelian manager when King had David Benavidez fight ready,” Pugmire posted on X. ‘Quoted O’Jays song: They smile in your face — the back stabbers.’”

Don King’s reaction to Noel Mikaelian accepting the fight with Zuffa’s Jai Opetaia was harsh but hardly unexpected. Before Zuffa’s announcement, veteran reporter Lance Pugmire revealed to BoxingScene that King had successfully struck a deal for Mikaelian to face David Benavidez on December 12. However, it appears those negotiations had not gone as smoothly behind the scenes as they initially seemed.

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Tyson’s former promoter said Mikaelian wanted a $1 million purse to face the Mexican fighter. King agreed to the demand and revealed that he had secured the exact amount the 35-year-old had requested. Even so, the WBC cruiserweight champion ultimately chose to side with Dana White‘s promotion, walking away from the deal and creating a wave of confusion.

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Reflecting on the behind-the-scenes developments, Lance Pugmire claimed on BoxingScene’s YouTube channel that Don King expected Noel Mikaelian to sign the contract. However, the veteran boxing journalist revealed that the Armenian-German champion never signed the agreement, despite his promoter meeting the $1 million purse he had requested. As a result, Tyson’s former promoter felt betrayed and reacted angrily.

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But that is only one side of the story. Following his win over Badou Jack last December, Mikaelian remained inactive, having gone more than eight months without a fight. The WBC also pressured him to make a mandatory title defense against David Benavidez, warning that he could be stripped of the belt due to inactivity. However, because of the troubled negotiations, the process dragged on, which may have ultimately pushed him toward accepting the far more lucrative opportunity with Zuffa Boxing.

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Previously, the WBC champion’s advisor stated that they faced significant difficulties during the negotiations for the Benavidez fight.

Noel Mikaelian’s advisor reveals Don King and others ignored talks for the David Benavidez Boxing match

Though Mike Tyson’s former promoter may be livid that Noel Mikaelian, who has fought under his banner since 2022, chose to take the fight with Zuffa, the talks appeared to be lackluster from the very beginning. The WBC cruiserweight champion’s advisor, Anthony Girges, revealed that there was a significant lack of communication among the key stakeholders throughout the process.

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Back in June, Girges gave an interview to the same outlet, where he revealed that David Benavidez had always been their first choice for Mikaelian’s title defense. However, he disclosed that he had received little to no response from Benavidez’s manager, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, or Mikaelian’s promoter, Don King, regarding the fight.

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“We’ve heard from nobody,” Girges reportedly claimed.

Later, the report stated that the Mexican fighter’s manager, Sampson Lewkowicz, remained confident, saying, “The fight will happen.” However, it appears the negotiations became disproportionately delayed. Even Lance Pugmire, in his latest YouTube video, suggested that the delays surrounding Don King’s negotiations may have pushed Mikaelian’s management toward accepting the Zuffa Boxing fight.

Regardless, Noel Mikaelian’s decision to bypass the WBC-mandated defense could result in the sanctioning body stripping him of the cruiserweight title, just as the IBF stripped Jai Opetaia after he chose to side with Zuffa. That said, it remains to be seen how the relationship between Don King and his fighter will evolve after this major controversy.