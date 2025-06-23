“He’d Get Upset” – Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Co-Star Dolph Lundgren Recalls Nearly Getting Fired After Sparring Session

PhD? Check. Successful career? Check. In 1985, Dolph Lundgren made his professional acting debut, and the impact was immediate. Catapulted to fame after portraying the cold, imposing Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in Rocky IV, the Swedish actor became one of the most iconic villains in the entire franchise. His showdown with Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa wasn’t just a boxing match; it served as a symbolic clash between the United States and the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War. With a single role, Lundgren went from unknown to unforgettable.

Nearly four decades later, Lundgren still reflects on the whirlwind that followed. Speaking at Fan Expo Philadelphia, as reported by Screen Rant, he admitted that it took him “about five years to recover” from the pressures of sudden fame. While his portrayal of Drago earned him lasting recognition, playing the character who killed Apollo Creed in the ring also came with intense scrutiny from fans. Regardless, Dolph Lundgren recently opened up about the behind-the-scenes moments of the movie, that were difficult to adjust to at first but eventually became second nature.

Just a few days ago, Going Deep with Chad and JT shared a clip on Instagram with the caption: “Dolph Lundgren talks sparring with Sylvester Stallone fresh off a divorce in the Rocky movies 🥊.” In the interview, one of the hosts asked Lundgren, “Did you and Sly ever spar?” The 67-year-old actor replied, “You know we did choreography, and then you kind of end up free styling it sometimes.”

Surprised by how loose the process sounded, the host remarked, “A lot of trust there that you’re not going to open up on each other.” Lundgren chuckled and replied, “Well, he was my boss, so you know.” Then he added a more personal detail: “I mean, he was going through a divorce at the time.” In case you didn’t know, Sasha Czack, Stallone’s first wife and mother of his sons Sage and Seargeoh, divorced him on February 14, 1985. Ultimately that emotional turbulence, Dolph explained, often followed Stallone straight from court to the gym.

“He’d come from divorce court in a suit to go and get changed, and then I would be like, ‘F— here we go!’” Lundgren recalled, prompting laughter in the room. He further went on to describe how challenging it was to find the right balance during filming. “I had to get really close for it to look good on camera, but if I touched him he’d go like ‘Hey do that again, I’ll fire your a–,’” he said. “But then if it was too far away, then he would get upset too.” At just 27, Dolph Lundgren was still new to Hollywood and trying to find his footing, but the rigorous six-month, twice-a-day training schedule sharpened his stage-fighting skills quickly.

Before Rocky IV, Lundgren having only a small role in the James Bond film A View to a Kill, who still was transitioning from a chemical engineering student to a full-time actor. His breakout role as Ivan Drago made him an overnight icon, even if it came with pressure and criticism for portraying a character steeped in Cold War stereotypes. Yet, much like Drago, Lundgren remained composed, tackling the role head-on. Now, at 67, with fans still captivated by his legacy, the question is: what’s next for Dolph Lundgren?

Dolph Lundgren teases return in new Masters of the Universe reboot

Earlier this month, Men’s Journal sat down with Dolph Lundgren to talk primarily about his new American-made spirit, Hard Cut Vodka. But while the conversation centered on cocktails, nostalgia naturally crept in, especially when discussing his iconic role as He-Man. “If you think a new He-Man movie makes you feel old, I feel old! I was in it!” Lundgren joked. “They’ve been trying to remake the picture for at least 15 years, and I’m glad they’re doing it. There’s a great cast, a great crew. It’s a big budget picture with MGM/Amazon. I think they’re doing a great job.”

With Nicholas Galitzine confirming that the new Masters of the Universe film has officially wrapped, fans are starting to speculate: could the original He-Man make a surprise appearance? Might Dolph Lundgren’s version of the character somehow use the cosmic key to cross into this new era of Eternia? The actor remained tight-lipped about specifics but made it clear he’s open to returning in some form.

“It’s a bit of a secret, but I can’t say much,” Lundgren teased. “But yeah, maybe I’ll get involved somehow. We’ll see.” While nothing is confirmed just yet, the idea of seeing the original He-Man join forces with or stand opposite, his modern counterpart would be a full-circle moment for longtime fans. With the reboot now closer than ever, all eyes are on what Lundgren might do next. Would you want to see him return to Eternia?