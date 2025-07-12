“He Didn’t Sound Classically Smart” – Mike Tyson Gets Honest Verdict From Gordon Ryan’s Coach

New-age boxing fans might not fully grasp the legacy Mike Tyson created. A quick Wikipedia search might highlight his recent losses, but questioning the credibility of one of boxing’s most iconic figures would be a mistake. While Mike Tyson hasn’t always made the most sound decisions, whether financially or with his choice to fight Jake Paul last year, he remains a deeply self-aware and surprisingly wise individual. A well-known jiu-jitsu coach who has guided athletes like Georges St-Pierre, Gordon Ryan, Garry Tonon, Chris Weidman, Giancarlo Bodoni, Helena Crevar, and many others to world-level success has supported the same perspective.

John Danaher first shared his thoughts on Tyson during an episode of Jake Shields’ Fight Back Podcast back in February. And just yesterday, the podcast’s Instagram account posted a short clip from that conversation with the caption, “@danaherjohn talks to @jakeshields about Mike Tyson.” In the episode, Danaher recounted, “One night George(St-Pierre) called in Mike Tyson to give a speech to the young athletes, the tough fighters. And he gave a speech. He actually watched one of the fights and came into the locker room and talked to all of us for a very long time. He’s a very, very nice person. He is a legend.”

“There is a sense in which if you listen to a speech, I could see some people dismissing what he said because he didn’t sound classically smart in terms of his choice of words or what you have,” John Danaher explained. “But he was one of the most insightful people I have met in martial arts. He was very, very intelligent in his own way.”

In case you missed it, back in February, John Danaher also made an unexpected announcement about the future of his coaching career. The renowned Brazilian jiu-jitsu professor revealed he might soon have to step away from training competitive athletes due to a series of ongoing health issues. With a history of injuries dating back to his rugby days, and after already undergoing a hip replacement eight years ago, the 58-year-old now faces the prospect of replacing his other hip as well as both knees.

On Instagram, he wrote, “As such I will most likely have to make a reappraisal of my role in Jiu jitsu coaching. I hope that given enough time I can return to high level coaching but it may be that I have to switch focus to more recreational Jiu jitsu coaching.” This would be a major blow to the competitive grappling world. While many of Danaher’s students have grown into skilled coaches themselves, and someone like Gordon Ryan himself could potentially lead Team New Wave, there’s no true replacement for the man who built the foundation.

Anyway, circling back to Mike Tyson, though he may not fit the mold of someone “book smart,” John Danaher insists that Tyson is smart in his own right. And it is because of this wisdom that Jake Paul may now have to pay up Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson wants his million

With their third encounter, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano have officially cemented their place in boxing history. Yet, once again, the outcome remained the same. And the echoes of Taylor’s victory are resonating far beyond the ring. However, ahead of the July 11 bout, extremely confident in his prospect, Jake Paul wagered a million dollars on Amanda Serrano taking home the win. Not one to back down, Mike Tyson placed the same bet backing Katie Taylor for the win. As it would happen, the Irishwoman won, and now the 59-year-old is looking for the payout.

Taking to social media, Mike Tyson called out Jake Paul to settle the wager he had won. “Congrats to [Katie Taylor] and [Amanda Serrano] on the trilogy fight on Netflix. [Jake Paul] see you at dinner to collect my million!” Tyson tweeted, confirming that the $1 million bet was no joke. Along with the playful jab, Tyson also made sure to acknowledge both women for their historic performance in what is now one of boxing’s most celebrated rivalries.

With Katie Taylor now leading the series 3-0, fans online appear split. Some feel the 39-year-old champion should retire at the top of her game, while others are already speculating about the possibility of a fourth fight. That said, would you want to see Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano IV? And what do you make of John Danaher’s reflections on Mike Tyson’s character and intelligence?