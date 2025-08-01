“He Is the Best Guy at 147” – Devin Haney Makes Honest Confession on Brian Norman Jr.

Earlier in his career, after training with Floyd Mayweather and his father, Devin Haney built an impressive record, capturing world titles in two weight classes, which included an undisputed title in the lightweight division. However, since his clash with Ryan Garcia in April 2024 at Barclays Center, and following a recent lackluster showing against Jose Ramirez in May, many critics believe the 26-year-old has shifted from being a slick, defensive technician to resembling more of a “track star” in the ring. And it’s a far cry from the version of Devin Haney that turned pro in 2015 and quickly gained a reputation for his elite boxing IQ.

Following his May 2nd bout against Jose Ramirez, Haney found himself struggling to secure his next opponent. A potential fight with Teofimo Lopez was initially in the works, but it quickly fell apart after ‘The Takeover’ withdrew from the deal, citing personal reasons. Unfazed, Team Haney pressed on and finally locked in Brian Norman Jr. as the opponent for November 22nd, as part of the stacked Ring IV card at ANB Arena in Riyadh. There, the 24-year-old will defend his WBO World Welterweight title for the third time. And while Haney believes his three-year head start as a professional and his experience against elite-level opponents give him the edge, deep down, he knows exactly the kind of fighter he’s going up against.

Yesterday, The Ring magazine took to Instagram and posted, “Devin Haney considers Brian Norman just a ‘stepping stone’ on his path to becoming a three-division champion 😬,” giving fans a glimpse into what Devin Haney really thinks of his next opponent, who happens to be two years younger than him. On paper, Brian Norman Jr. has done more than enough to be regarded as a major force at 147 lbs.

For most fighters, stepping into the ring with Norman is a nightmare, as the fight often ends in defeat and physical punishment. The 26-year-old, however, remains unfazed, treating the challenge as just another test to overcome. “I am excited to be a true division champion, God willing. Brian Norman is just another opponent,” Haney told The Ring. “He’s just another stepping stone.”

Let us not forget that Brian Norman Jr’s last win was against Jin Sasaki, the man whom he knocked out cold in the fifth round, so bad that he had to be carried out on a stretcher and also suffered short-term memory loss. The knockout was so bad that Sasaki couldn’t recall anything from the past one and a half months. Still, Devin Haney told fans, “I am excited,” and offered an honest admission: “He is the best guy at 147 lbs division.” But he quickly added, “So when I beat him, that makes me the best.” However, it seems Devin Haney’s dream may not come to fruition. Why, you ask?

Devin Haney’s good… but is Brian Norman Jr. even better?

As the youngest undisputed champion in the four-belt era, ‘The Dream’ has already secured his place in boxing history. However, Top Rank’s Bob Arum, who’s backing his own undefeated prospect, believes Devin Haney’s spotless 32-0 record is about to be spoiled. With Brian Norman Jr. sitting at 28-0, Arum is confident that it’ll be Haney who suffers his first professional loss when the two meet in the ring.

Speaking to Sean Zittel last month, Arum stated, “We think we knock out Haney. Devin’s a very good fighter, but we think Brian is a better one.” The veteran promoter then doubled down on his faith in Norman, saying, “We like our chances of Brian [beating Haney], but Haney is an excellent fighter, so it should be an interesting fight.” When pressed on why he thinks Norman will overcome a ‘more accomplished’ Haney, Arum confidently responded, “Brian is the young, hot fighter.”

If that wasn’t enough, he further took a subtle jab at Devin Haney’s lack of knockout power. “Who was the last fighter that Haney knocked out?… He hasn’t had a knockout in a long time.” And that’s true! Haney’s last stoppage came in September 2019, when he forced Zaur Abdullaev to retire. Since then, questions about his finishing ability have lingered. So with his undefeated streak on the line, Haney has a lot to prove and may need to rethink his approach if he hopes to remain unbeaten. So, do you think Devin Haney will stay undefeated? Or will Brian Norman give him the toughest fight of his career?