On July 12th, boxing fans woke up to the unexpected news of Gervonta Davis being arrested. Miami authorities took action, detaining a 30-year-old man on misdemeanor domestic violence charges after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend of four years. Even after the relationship ended a few years back, the duo stayed linked through their two kids. The woman reported that the altercation took place outside her Doral home at 5:04 p.m. ET on June 15, coinciding with the boxer’s arrival to pick up their children.

She alleged that Davis struck her multiple times. And though authorities released Davis from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $10,000 (£7,400) bond, he must appear in court on July 29. Furthermore, this is not the first time that the Baltimorean has faced domestic violence charges, as he faced similar accusations in 2020 and 2022. Expectedly, the news stunned the combat sports world, prompting even Oscar De La Hoya to address the serious situation clearly.

Time to step up

Ahead of the ‘Ring III’ event, Fight Hub TV caught the Golden Boy for a quick chat. During the interview, the interviewer asked the promoter 5:04 p.m. EThis verdict on Gervonta Davis’ situation. It seems like the promoter had no idea about the news as he said, “He did huh? Again?” utterly surprised. Visibly heartbroken, De La Hoya acknowledged his admiration for the 30-year-old. “I actually like Tank Davis. He’s a good kid, he’s a good fighter. A great fighter, actually. He’s one of my favorites,” he stated, offering high praise to Baltimorean’s skills.

However, the former six-division champion clarified that it is time for Gervonta Davis to step up. “Just get your s**t together, man,” he said, asserting it as a wake-up call. “Just don’t hit women,” the promoter stated, condemning the actions. Oscar De La Hoya’s advice is not hostile, but urgent. However, he wants ‘Tank’ to recognize the seriousness of his actions, setting a clear moral boundary that no man should ever cross.

The seriousness of the charges has not only affected Tank’s personal life but has also raised questions over his upcoming rematch against Lamont Roach Jr.. Will Gervonta Davis still be able to go through the rematch? Well, Roach Jr. had an answer for us.

Lamont Roach’s exclusive update on Gervonta Davis’ rematch

A few hours after the incident went viral, @happypunch took to Instagram to post an exclusive update. The post featured a clip of Roach Jr.’s statement about the rematch on his Twitch stream. “He’s home already. The fight is still on,” the 29-year-old confirmed.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, it seems like the August 16 rematch in Las Vegas remains intact. However, the problem doesn’t end here, as the court hearing for July 29 is still pending, which can affect the schedule substantially, given the report by Miami authorities mentioned “approximately 10” undocumented physical altercations between Gervonta Davis and his ex-girlfriend.

If the court found Tank guilty, it could have serious implications for his career. And despite Roach Jr. confirming the rematch, let’s not jump to a conclusion before PBC or Gervonta Davis releases a statement. After all, this incident will leave a psychological mark, leaving the question: Can Tank even mentally prepare for the fight? What do you think?