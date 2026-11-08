“He’s a Woman Beater”- Gervonta Davis Faces Explosive Accusations as Claressa Shields Reveals Alleged Incident

Gervonta Davis and Claressa Shields’ beef has reached a boiling point. While reflecting on their ongoing feud, the multi-weight women’s boxing champion accused ‘Tank’ of serious crimes against women and claimed to have witnessed an alleged incident.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I know so much stuff about little dawg,” Shields said in a social media video. “It’s like I don’t even say nothing like when you was going through the stuff. He beating up women…dragging them through the building. I don’t say nothing about that dude. But then every time something happens with me, here he goes running his mouth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Guess what’s not my opinion. This is facts–he’s a woman beater. So he shouldn’t be saying s–t about no woman, especially me. You beat women up; it’s one video. You’re beating up women. Ya’ll are applauding a man who beats women… talking s–t to the pound-for-pound number one woman fighter in the world. Ya’ll are applauding him, and ya’ll think… okay. Ya’ll are weird.”

Shields clearly accused Gervonta Davis of heinous acts. However, her words at first didn’t specify which incident she was talking about, because Davis has been implicated in many such instances in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shields’ follow-up remarks, however, clarified that she alluded to Davis’ February 2020 incident, where he allegedly engaged in an altercation with his former partners.

“You say nobody ever seen him beat a girl up,” she added. “Tank beat a b–ch up in my face. At the basketball game… I saw that s–t for years. I have never said nothing about it. Grabbed the girl, put her to the back, and whooped her a—s in the back. I don’t even know what girl it was. So I see with my own two eyes… he hit women.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago June 15, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: GERVONTA DAVIS 30-0-28 of Baltimore, Maryland defeats FRANK MARTIN 18-1-12 of Indianapolis, Indiana by a 8 round knockout during PBC on Prime at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240615_zsp_o117_211 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

For those unaware of the controversy, Davis attended a charity basketball game in Miami in February 2020, where he had an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend. TMZ reported that a video circulated online showing Davis approaching a woman and moving her to a courtside seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Tank’ revealed the woman to be the mother of his child and claimed he didn’t hit her, but admitted, “I was aggressive and told her, ‘Come on.’”

Gervonta Davis later surrendered to police and was charged with simple battery/domestic violence. Later, the famous boxer, speaking on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer, claimed that he didn’t grab her “neck” but her “shirt,” and admitted he was “wrong” for doing that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claressa Shields’ explosive accusations stemmed from this instance she claimed to have witnessed.

Other incidents have followed Gervonta Davis since the 2020 Miami case. In 2025, his former girlfriend Courtney Rossel accused him of assaulting her at Tootsie’s Cabaret nightclub, where she worked. However, in November 2026, Rossel voluntarily dismissed one of her civil lawsuits against Davis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis has not been convicted of any domestic violence charge. The 2020 case resulted in a simple battery charge. The 2025 civil suit was voluntarily dismissed, which keeps Shields’ account of the alleged incident an accusation.

After accusing Davis of allegedly beating women, Shields also clarified what triggered their beef.

Claressa Shields reveals the reason behind Gervonta Davis beef

Claressa Shields said she had no problems with Gervonta Davis. However, after she claimed that Shakur Stevenson is a better boxer than him, ‘Tank’ directed hate toward her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me tell you how whack Tank is. I used to be cool with Tank,” Shields added. “We all came up together. I was most outstanding fighter at tournaments where he lost. The only reason Tank has any issue with me is my opinion, Shakur beats everybody.

“How are you mad at me over my opinion? ‘Oh you ugly, oh, you look like a dog. Oh you this, oh you that, all over…. Cause I think Shakur can beat you in a fight?”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, Shields had already said that Shakur Stevenson is better than not only Gervonta, but all the other fighters.

“Shakur is the best. To me, he’s better than Tank, better than Devin, better than Ryan [Garcia]. He’s better than Teofimo. Shakur is my number one when it comes to those weight classes,” she told Cigar Talk.

That said, looking at the current situation, it seems Davis and Shields’ feud is not going to calm down soon.