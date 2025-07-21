“He’s Done”: John Fury Warns Tyson Fury Against Boxing Comeback

There’s been quite a buzz around Tyson Fury potentially stepping back into the ring. Following back-to-back losses to his Ukrainian rival Oleksandr Usyk last year, ‘The Gypsy King’ announced his retirement in January. However, ahead of Usyk’s dominant performance against Daniel Dubois last Saturday night at Wembley Stadium, Fury emphasized talks of a trilogy, making it clear he’s not done with ‘The Cat’ just yet.

Even the undefeated Ukrainian appeared open to the idea, name-dropping Fury after his latest win. But there’s one person who isn’t sold on the trilogy—Papa John Fury. In an interview with The Stomping Ground, the outspoken Fury Sr. weighed in on whether his son should return to the ring at 36. And from the sound of it, he’s not too thrilled about the idea. With concerns about another grueling battle, the elder Fury seems reluctant to see the former WBC heavyweight champion step back into the spotlight just yet.

“Well, to be honest with you, it’s difficult for me when I hear all this,” John Fury told the reporter when asked about his son’s return. “I know there’s a public demand for him cuz since he’s been gone, he seems to be a lull in boxing. People want to see ‘The Gypsy King.’ I know that. But I would rather he stay retired. He’s done his bit for the boxing world.” John Fury acknowledged the unwavering support from fans throughout his son’s career, but remained firm in his stance—Tyson’s retirement should stand.

via Imago

“Health,” John Fury answered when pressed why he is against his son’s comeback. “And he’s got a family, his other commitments apart from boxing. He’s done what he has to do in boxing as far as I’m concerned, you know, and he’s got a lot of young children.” He further warned of potential health complications that could arise if his son continues fighting, emphasizing that his son is also a father. “He wants to be a healthy father, not somebody, but ended up an imitational one, you know. So, it’s health before wealth. He’s got the wealth.”

Even if Fury and Usyk agree to a third fight, it won’t happen in 2025 since Tyson Fury is occupied with the second season of his Netflix TV Show ‘At Home With The Furys.’ Meanwhile, even Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, of Queensberry Promotions, has chimed in, suggesting Fury won’t be next for Usyk. “As a fan, I would like to see the Joe Parker fight. Joe deserves it, he is on a run himself similar to what Daniel was on, and that is the fight that has been ordered,” Warren said.

Joseph Parker is, of course, the interim WBO heavyweight champion, who is the mandatory challenger for Usyk. If Usyk decides not to fight Parker next, he would likely have to vacate the belt. In the meantime, Fury has started his attacks on Usyk already.

Tyson Fury claims he defeated Oleksandr Usyk twice

Despite officially losing to Oleksandr Usyk twice, ‘The Gypsy King’ continues to believe that he defeated the Ukrainian twice in their two outings. After Usyk’s dominant fifth-round TKO win over Daniel Dubois, Fury posted a fiery Instagram video during a night run, reigniting his rivalry with the newly re-crowned undisputed heavyweight champion.

via Imago

“Oleksandr Usyk knows there is only one man who can beat him,” Fury said, declaring his intentions to face Usyk in a trilogy. “I did it twice before and the world knows it… I’ve been f***** good and proper. I took it like a man,” he said. “I am the f****** Spartan… I won those fights. Guaranteed, 100 per cent.”

Clearly, Tyson Fury is up for another trip to the squared circle, but it appears his father would rather see him enjoy a life in retirement. Whether this fight is going to happen is yet to be seen, but in the meantime, what would you like Usyk to do? Do you think Fury should return?