“He Saved Your Career” – Fans Make Edwin De Los Santos Regret Split After Keyshawn Davis Controversy

Edwin De Los Santos stepped into fight week with hope in his eyes, prepared to face Keyshawn Davis on June 7. But those hopes, along with his fight purse, were dashed quickly when Davis came in 4.3 lbs overweight during the weigh-ins. The WBO lightweight champion was hopeful that, despite his being overweight, De Los Santos would take the fight. Soon, negotiations between the two camps began. However, in the end, De Los Santos’ longtime promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, put his foot down, refusing to allow his fighter to enter a fight against a significantly bigger opponent. In the end, the main event was scrapped, and WBO stripped Keyshawn Davis of his title. Now, De Los Santos is not only seeking a new fight (his first since November 2023) but also a new promoter, after parting ways with Sampson Lewkowicz in the wake of the fallout.

Just hours ago, The Ring Magazine reported that Edwin De Los Santos and Lewkowicz had officially split following the collapse of the ESPN main event. Speaking to The Ring‘s Manouk Akopyan, Lewkowicz revealed that the breakup stemmed from a fundamental disagreement. Edwin De Los Santos still wanted to proceed with the fight, but Lewkowicz refused out of concern for his fighter’s safety. “I believe I did him right,” said Lewkowicz. “Sometimes a warrior doesn’t understand that his life could be on the line. Davis was most likely going to be around 165 pounds on the night. De Los Santos would be, at most, 147 pounds. That would be suicide.”

Lewkowicz revealed that he negotiated with Top Rank to secure at least 50% of Edwin De Los Santos’ purse after the fight with Keyshawn Davis was called off. Initially, sources had informed The Ring’s Keith Idec that De Los Santos was slated to receive his full purse. “There was a lot of money involved, but I couldn’t take a chance for him to get hurt,” Lewkowicz explained. “Davis was so big. It looked like Davis had trained for 140 pounds. He was a cheater. Sometimes the fighter doesn’t understand that, either. Time will say I was right.”

At 74, Lewkowicz said the decision not to let De Los Santos fight was one of the hardest he’s had to make in his long career. However, speaking to The Ring, the 25-year-old lightweight stated that he was eager to move forward with the fight, despite not being satisfied with the proposed financial terms. “The amount was requested by my trainer,” he said, referencing Humberto Betancourt. “What bothered me the most was that I was offered $50,000 to continue the fight. … My coach asked for $300,000 because Keyshawn was 4.3 pounds overweight. … I wanted to fight Keyshawn no matter the circumstances. I wanted the title.”

Although De Los Santos was still paid a six-figure sum, it fell short of what he would’ve earned from his full purse against Keyshawn Davis. Nevertheless, Lewkowicz remains firm in his stance, emphasizing that safety came first. Now, as the story unfolds, many fans have taken to social media to express their support for the veteran promoter’s decision.

“This is what happens when promoters care about their fighters. They lose their jobs lol,” one user lamented, reacting to the split between Edwin De Los Santos and Sampson Lewkowicz. For Lewkowicz, the decision wasn’t just professional, it was deeply personal. The 74-year-old promoter has experienced the darker side of the sport firsthand. He recalled the 2005 bout that led to Leavander Johnson’s tragic death and the 2013 fight that left Magomed Abdusalamov with irreversible brain injuries. Those devastating memories weighed heavily on him and ultimately shaped his belief: no payday is worth putting a fighter’s life on the line.

Another fan commented, “Horrible move by De Los Santos. Promoter was only trying to protect him,” while someone else added, “Bro was ready to get his jaw broke like Haney for some extra cash,” referencing the fact that Haney had agreed to face Ryan Garcia for some extra cash despite Garcia coming in well over the weight limit. It was a poor decision on their part, as a well-hydrated Garcia went on to beat a weight-drained Devin Haney in their fight last year. Though Garcia’s win was later ruled a no-contest due to a failed PED test, the damage had already been done. Fans couldn’t help but draw parallels, praising Lewkowicz for putting health over hype.

“He would have been KO’ed bad if he fought. The manager did the right thing,” another user posted, underscoring the dangerous weight discrepancy. Keyshawn Davis, who came in 4.3 pounds overweight, would’ve entered fight night significantly heavier than De Los Santos, potentially around 165 lbs. Without a sound strategy or equal footing, many believed Edwin De Los Santos would have been at a serious disadvantage, possibly leading to another loss or worse.

Others were more critical. “He saved your career,” one user wrote, implying that had Edwin De Los Santos taken the fight, it could have left him needing a long recovery before stepping back into the ring. Another pointed out the financial desperation behind De Los Santos’ frustration: “Bro hasn’t fought in two years and probably needed that money.” The Dominican fighter’s last bout was in November 2023, a loss to Shakur Stevenson at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Now, with a canceled main event and a dissolved promoter relationship, fans are left wondering what would’ve happened had he stepped in against Keyshawn Davis, a fighter who recently captured his first world title against Denys Berinchyk.

Still, many backed Lewkowicz’s judgment. “Sampson FTW. A hydrated, undrained Keyshawn is super dangerous for any opponent,” another user declared. Despite the backlash from Edwin De Los Santos, it’s clear the veteran promoter acted with concern rooted in experience. Yet, the Dominican seems unconvinced, believing more could’ve been done to save the bout. With that said, what are your thoughts on Edwin De Los Santos’ decision? Was he right to walk away from someone prioritizing his health? Or is there more to the story than meets the eye?