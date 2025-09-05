Health Concerns Ignite Revolt Against Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson Exhibition

Mike Tyson appears to have forgotten what happened last time, as he announced a return against Floyd Mayweather. After an ulcer flare-up delayed his return in June last year, the then 58-year-old Tyson finally stepped back into the ring against Jake Paul in November, looking to turn back the clock and prove he had what it took.

The bout reportedly earned him $20 million and shattered records thanks to Netflix, but fans were left underwhelmed, watching a boxing great struggle past the first round. The fight itself was boring and lacked action from an aging Tyson. In the end, Jake Paul easily won the fight via unanimous decision. Now, at 59, Tyson is set to face 48-year-old Mayweather in an exhibition.

Who is promoting and broadcasting Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson?

Earlier today, the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ took to Instagram to unveil a fight poster, captioned simply: “Coming Soon.” According to the post, the fight is officially signed and scheduled for 2026. The event will be co-promoted by Mike Tyson Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, with CSI Sports/Fight Sports promising global broadcast coverage. However, no location details have yet been disclosed.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” Mike Tyson said in a press release. Reflecting on how the fight came together, he revealed the unlikely path to making it happen. “When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought, ‘No way this happens,’ but Floyd said yes,” Tyson explained.

“This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable – and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets. I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”

Tyson first retired in 2005 after a loss to Kevin McBride but returned for an exhibition match, in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr. Floyd Mayweather, meanwhile, retired in 2017 following his crossover victory against Conor McGregor and has since kept active with a string of exhibitions, including his August 24, 2024, rematch with John Gotti III.

Had this matchup been announced a decade ago, it might have felt more fitting since their rivalry has never been a secret. But with Tyson now 59 and carrying a history of health concerns, many fans see the announcement as troubling rather than thrilling. Within minutes of the reveal, the boxing community voiced heavy criticism, raising questions over Tyson’s well-being and the need for another fight.

Mayweather vs. Tyson faces backlash

It didn’t take long for people to air their discontent with the bout. One user wrote, “Can’t wait for this pillow fight.” Since Tyson couldn’t do much against Paul, Mayweather, though old, is a much more skilled fighter.

Another user lamented about the state of boxing. The user wrote, “What’s happening to boxing?” The sport has seen a sharp decline in recent years, but not necessarily because of exhibitions, because it has been around for years.

A third commenter seemed concerned about Tyson’s age. The user wrote, “Brotha, you’re a senior citizen.” The Paul fight had similar concerns from fans. Although Tyson didn’t suffer any major injuries, Tyson claimed he had little to no memory of the Paul fight.

Someone else criticized Tyson for his last performance. The user said, “You didn’t even throw punches in your last fight.. just stop.” However, with a significant amount of money on the line, there’s no stopping.

The next one suggested that Tyson had nothing to prove, worried about his health. wrote, “Bro, you are 60. Give it up. None else go prove.” He had nothing to prove before fighting Paul, but he fought.

It appears a fight between Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson is happening next. However, it would be interesting to see what sort of numbers it does after Tyson’s last performance. Will you watch the fight?