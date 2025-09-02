In May, the iconic Wild Card Boxing Club marked its 30th anniversary – a gym that became synonymous with boxing greatness. It was here that Manny Pacquiao rose to global stardom, where Hollywood names like Mark Wahlberg and Mickey Rourke trained, and where Baba Sumaila – affectionately known simply as ‘Baba’ – worked side by side with legendary trainer Freddie Roach.

Sadly, Baba has passed away. The news was confirmed through an Instagram post from the gym, which shared a heartfelt tribute to him. Details surrounding his death, including when, where, and how it occurred, remain unclear. Not much is publicly known about Baba, but the somber farewell from Wild Card suggests he had been a long-standing and respected presence within the gym’s community.

The final goodbye from the place that made Manny Pacquiao

Addressing Baba’s passing, Wild Card Boxing Club shared a picture of him on Instagram with the caption, “Devastating news for our Wild Card Boxing family. Our Baba has passed away. Baba, we love you. We will cherish our memories of you. You will be remembered and continue to be loved to live on in our hearts and minds. Rest well and be at peace 🕊️ with love from your Wild Card Boxing family 🕊️.”

Baba was never one to seek attention on social media. In fact, he shared only two photos of himself on Instagram. The first, posted in July 2015, showed him inside the boxing club – already a familiar presence within its walls. Behind him, pictures of Freddie Roach and other fighters decorated the gym. He captioned it simply, “Love to all friends Godbless.”

Years later, Baba uploaded his second and final photo, as if he had nearly forgotten about the account. This time, he was outdoors, standing before a hillside, offering a faint smile in a selfie. He wrote, “The sky is a beautiful blessing to all have a wonderful weekend people God bless?” BoxRec lists a fighter named Baba Sumaila with a record of 0-2 in the professional ranks and 1-1 as an amateur, though it remains unconfirmed whether this was the same Baba from Wild Card.

According to the site, the fighter hailed from Ghana and resided in Lagos, Nigeria, before moving to the United States. Regardless, since the news of his death, Wild Card’s farewell post has been met with an outpouring of tributes from fellow boxers, trainees, and fans worldwide – each remembering the man they knew simply as Baba.

Freddie Roach bids farewell to an old friend

Roach, Manny Pacquiao’s coach, must have watched Baba around the gym where they have worked together for years. Upon his passing, he commented on the post, writing, “You will be missed, Baba, my friend.” The 65-year-old started the gym in 1995.

Another user who trained in the gym recalled their interaction with Baba. “The few times I interacted with Baba were always pleasant. My condolences to Baba’s family and the wildcard family,” the user commented. Now, there will be one less friendly face in the gym.

Someone else who trained under Baba chimed in. “Baba, you will be missed, my friend. Loved training with you. Shoeshine !!! ❤️,” the user commented. Wild Crad Boxing Club is one of the best in the country, thanks to people like Baba who have helped shape the gym’s future.

“RIP Baba my wildcard trainer. Blessing to his family 🥊,” another user commented. Unfortunately, details about his personal life remain a mystery.

Meanwhile, this user shared their condolences for the Wild Card gym and Baba’s family. “God reward Baba in the next life. My sincerest condolences to the Wildcard Family ❤️,” the user commented. Baba rests in peace now.

While not much is known about the man everyone at the gym simply called Baba, the outpouring of messages on social media makes one thing clear – he was a significant part of the Wild Card family, and a presence that may never be replaced. Do you have any parting words?