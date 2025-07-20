Heavyweight Star Blasts Daniel Dubois’ Father After Embarrassing Loss to Usyk

It took Oleksandr Usyk less than 15 minutes to shut down all the skepticism and reclaim the undisputed crown that he never lost. During the build-up to the July 19th clash, many predicted Daniel Dubois to finally knock down the Ukrainian from his throne. What unfolded was entirely unforeseen.

‘The Cat’ knocked down ‘DDD’ in the fifth round before knocking him out a few seconds later. From the Ukrainian perspective, it was an impeccable performance, but from Dubois’s side, a lot was left to be desired. Following the fight, analysts have been pointing out areas where Britton could have improved. However, according to veteran heavyweight Dave Allen, the main culprit behind this loss is none other than DDD’s father, Dave Dubois.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Too many voices for Daniel Dubois

Following the Wembley headliner, Dave Allen appeared on talkSPORT live coverage segment alongside former Specialist Sports Correspondent Gareth A.Davies, Adam Catterall, and Spencer Oliver. Davies noted how Allen sparred with Daniel Dubois for the past few weeks, asking him what went wrong during the fight when the practice sessions were so good.

AD

“Daniel was beat, maybe a minute in. He got hit 3 or 4 jabs, he was made to miss,” the Yorkshire native noted immediately. The 33-year-old believes that there were just too many voices in Dubois’ corner, with the latter’s father crossing the line. “At the end of round one, I believe Daniel’s dad was in shouting ‘double jab right-hand’ and taking over the corner. Don Charles is the trainer,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by talkSPORT (@talksport) Expand Post

‘White Rhino’ claimed that, despite having a great relationship, Dubois Sr. should not have claimed any authority. After all, he is not the trainer, but Don Charles is. “There’s one coach. If I was with Jamie Moore for 10 weeks and my old man came here and started giving me instructions, he’d be told where to go by me and Jamie. It’s ridiculous. He’s a great coach, Don Charles. Daniel Dubois’ father should not be given any instructions. He’s not a boxing coach,” he doubled down, clarifying ‘DDD’ had no clear instructions to follow.

“It was a shambles from, it went all wrong for Daniel,” he concluded. The panel echoed Dave Allen’s verdict with Davies declaring, “That corner was a mess,” subtly pointing fingers at Dubois Sr.. Well, regardless of the reason, this brutal loss has put an abrupt halt to the momentum Daniel Dubois had built. Especially after his victory against Anthony Joshua last year. Unsurprisingly, AJ also had a blunt verdict regarding the Wembley headliner’s result.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A loss that will sting forever

As soon as Oleksandr Usyk downed ‘The Dynamite,’ everyone started wondering what was going through Joshua’s mind. After all, Dubois defeated him in the same manner in the fifth round last year. And now, he was completely dismantled by the foe who had defeated him twice before. Well, promoter Eddie Hearn gave us that answer immediately.

Talking to The Stomping Ground immediately after the event, the Matchroom honcho hailed Usyk as the absolute best. “There is absolutely no question in my mind who is the pound-for-pound number one in the sport. Oleksandr Usyk has beaten Dubois twice, AJ twice, Tyson Fury twice—it’s unbelievable,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, what took everyoneñl’s attention was the personal chat he had with his fighter, Anthony Joshua. “I just texted him and said, ‘Number one, Usyk’s unbelievable. And number two, we really should have beaten Dubois,” he recounted, claiming that the September loss will sting them forever. Seemingly, AJ thinks the same as he replied with just, “I know,” to Hearn’s text.

What’s happened is in the past now. For now, AJ can only focus on his comeback, and given that he is still somehow on Oleksandr Usyk’s hitlist, he needs to make a big statement. What do you think went wrong for Daniel Dubois?