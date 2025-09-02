Hollywood Icon Rejects Mike Tyson’s Popular Verdict on Canelo vs Crawford

We are just a few days away from arguably the biggest boxing match of the year, as Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are set to butt heads on Mexican Independence Day. People, such as boxing icon Mike Tyson, have given their predictions and made their picks, and it seems like ‘Bud’ is getting all the love here because ‘Iron’ is hoping to see him edge past ‘Saul’ on Netflix.

Yes, Mike Tyson is all about Terence Crawford beating Canelo Alvarez, but he believes it may not be possible, claiming that the Mexican star “is a hard puncher, he’s a smart fighter, he can move.” However, showbiz legend Faizon Love, who’s been in the film and TV industry for over three decades, seems to disagree with Tyson about the matchup between Alvarez and Crawford.

American actor-comedian refutes Mike Tyson’s views on Canelo-Crawford fight

During a recent interview with djvlad, Faizon Love revealed that he’s actually a big fan of boxing. The interviewer laid out the betting odds ahead of the aforementioned fight, where Canelo Alvarez was listed as the favorite. “According to Betonline.ag, Canelo is favored -172. Crawford is the underdog at +151… He’s the underdog. They’re saying he’s going to lose,” he said. The Mexican star boasts a bigger frame than Terence Crawford, and he’s spent more years in the game than ‘Bud’. Despite that, Love, much like Mike Tyson, said, “Crawford all day long… I am going to bet on Crawford.”



Well, the interviewer wanted to know if his pick was because Terence Crawford represented his community, to which Faizon Love said, “No.” Unlike Mike Tyson, he doesn’t think ‘Bud’s chances are slim. And his reason did not really have anything to do with his boxing skills, but rather Crawford’s personality, claiming that the undefeated boxer is as real as they come. Love also claimed that Crawford’s recent interview with Shannon Sharpe has contributed to his support for him.

“No because Crawford’s a bad… ‘Bud’s a bad motherf—er. The only Shay interview I liked was with him and Crawford. Did you see that? It was a really good interview,” Faizon Love added. ” He was showing how to fight, and Shay Shay kept getting tired… He just kept it one hundred. They was in the ring. He showed him how to box.”

via Imago June 10, 2018 – Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America – Undisputed Junior Welterweight champion Terence Crawford defeats WBO Welterweight Champion Jeff Horn via KO in the Ninth round of their WBO Welterweight title fight on June 9, 2018 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Terence Crawford KO s Jeff Horn To Win WBO Welterweight Title – ZUMAt114 20180610_zap_t114_524 Copyright: xMarcelxThomasx

Meanwhile, a boxer, whom many believe Canelo Alvarez has been avoiding until now, David Benavidez, has also weighed in on ‘Saul’s upcoming fight. He’s very keen on watching the matchup against Terence Crawford and seems to have the opposite opinion in comparison to Faizon Love.

David Benavidez claims Canelo will win because of just one factor

There is a significant difference in weight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. First of all, the Mexican star has been competing in the super middleweight division, weighing around 168 lbs. On the other hand, Crawford has competed most as a super welterweight/junior middleweight, weighing around 154 lbs. This clearly shows over 14 lbs in difference, so even though ‘Bud’ is undefeated, size is the only thing that will see him suffer his first professional loss, according to David Benavidez.

“I think Canelo’s going to win. Only because of the size,” David Benavidez stated in an interview with clockedandloaded. “Crawford is coming up three weight classes, so I think Canelo is more of a natural super middleweight. This is Crawford’s first super middleweight fight. I’m not going for Canelo, I’m just picking him. I think he’s going to win.”

Despite Mike Tyson claiming that Terence Crawford may not win, he reminded everyone that there is always a chance that he gets lucky. “Anything can happen when two men are in the ring or in a basketball court, anything can happen,” he said. So, it’s a matter of time before we find out what the outcome of that highly anticipated boxing match is. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.