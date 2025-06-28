How Did Gilberto Ramirez Get His Nickname? ‘Zurdo’ Meaning and Story Behind the Moniker

In the squared circle of boxing, where a single punch can make you a legend, nicknames are more than just a catchy title. Typically, it serves as an expression of the fighter’s essence, boldly displaying their distinctive traits to the world. From Thomas Hearns‘ Hitman to Roberto Duran’s “Manos de Piedra” (Hands of Stone), this sport has seen countless magnificent nicknames.

However, in a world that thrives on spectacle, Gilberto Ramirez‘s nickname merely whispers, yet the world listens. ‘Zurdo’ is not a dashingly cool or a scary nickname, but it perfectly captures the 34-year-old’s spirit. Let’s find out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meaning behind the Zurdo Ramirez nickname

The unified cruiserweight champion has been a force to reckon with ever since he debuted in the professional circuit. After winning the WBO Super-Middleweight, the Mazatlan native successfully transitioned into the cruiserweight division and has an impeccable 47-1 record. His powerful southpaw stance and explosiveness have allowed him to remain at the top for more than a decade now. Something his nickname ‘Zurdo’ perfectly encapsulates. Last year, in a conversation with Maria-Isabelle P, Ramirez revealed that he got his name during the early days of his boxing.

AD

“When I was little, I was at the gym, and they started asking what my nickname could be,” he recalled. New to the sport, his southpaw stance was the one trait that stood out, and it became his nickname. “Since I fight with my left hand, they named me ‘Zurdo,” he explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gilberto Ramirez (@zurdoramirez) Expand Post

For the unfamiliar, ‘Zurdo’ means left-handed in Spanish. Being a southpaw has not only given Gilberto Ramirez an advantage in the ring, but has also shaped his identity ring. And he has embraced the simple yet fitting moniker wholeheartedly, proudly carrying it as a symbol of his Mazatlán roots and the resilient spirit of his hometown.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gilberto Ramirez’s background and roots

Born on June 19, 1991, Zurdo grew up in a modest neighborhood in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico. Facing a challenging childhood marked by poverty in a crime-ridden area, the unified cruiserweight champion began working in construction at age 11, while street fighting and carrying a knife became part of his everyday reality.

His parents tried to enroll him in different sports. However, with so much pent-up energy and frustration, nothing satisfied him. That all changed when he turned 12 and his parents brought him to a boxing gym. With his towering figure and brute strength, the 34-year-old quickly rose through amateur ranks, reportedly winning 50+ fights in Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In 2018, in an exclusive interview with Boxing Social, Gilberto Ramirez credited boxing with saving his life. “If I had not started boxing, I would have got involved in gangs, and probably got killed or ended up in jail,” he said. Coming from a small town in Sinaloa, Zurdo idolized Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., often watching his fights late at night.

By a twist of destiny, on June 28, 2025, Gilberto Ramirez will share the fight card with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the son of his idol, as Chavez Jr. takes on Jake Paul. It’s a momentous night for Mazatlán’s pride, as this fight marks a crucial step toward Gilberto Ramirez’s goal of becoming undisputed champion, with the added possibility of performing before his idol. Staying true to his southpaw style, he’ll lead with his right leg, aiming to overpower his opponent with his formidable left hand. Will Gilberto Ramirez retain his unified championship? What do you think?