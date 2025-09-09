How Many Kids and Baby Mamas Does Terence Crawford Have? Truth Even Canelo Alvarez Couldn’t Believe

Terence Crawford is widely regarded as one of the hardest punchers and most seasoned veterans in boxing. Since turning professional in 2008, he’s improved his record to an even more impressive 41-0, reinforcing his dominance in the sport. Of those victories, 31 came by knockout and the remaining ten by decision, showcasing his lethal power and elite boxing IQ.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, the two-weight undisputed champion faces his toughest test yet against Canelo Alvarez on September 13 in Las Vegas, a fight that could cement his place in history. The bout has fans wondering whether Canelo’s power will carry the night or if Crawford’s skills will elevate him to become the first fighter in the modern four-belt era to claim undisputed status in three different weight classes. But while all eyes are on the ring, it’s just as interesting to step outside the ropes and take a closer look at Terence Crawford’s personal life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How many kids does Terence Crawford have?

When it comes to life outside the ring, Terence Crawford is every bit a family man. Beyond promoting his fights, he often uses Instagram to share moments with his loved ones, showing how much they mean to him. His family provides the foundation that keeps him locked in during training camps and stands firmly in his corner on fight nights. So, how many kids does Terence Crawford have?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terence Bud Crawford (@tbudcrawford) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Terence Crawford is the proud father of six children with his longtime partner, Alindra Person, whom he’s known since their youth in Omaha, Nebraska. Together, they share three sons: Terence Crawford Jr., T. Bud Crawford, and Tyrese Crawford, and three daughters: Miya Crawford, Talaya “Lay Lay” Crawford, and Trinity Michele Crawford. While many assume the pair are married, they’ve never officially tied the knot. But here’s where it gets interesting. Terence Crawford appears to have even more kids than most fans realize.

AD

Who are the mothers of Terence Crawford’s kids?

“Seven? Oh my God,” Canelo Alvarez exclaimed on the Piers Morgan show when he learned just how many children Terence Crawford has, noting that he himself has only three. Naturally, the revelation sparked curiosity, who is the mother of Crawford’s seventh child?

In a candid sit-down with Shannon Sharpe on April 23, 2025, Bud Crawford didn’t shy away from the topic. He revealed that he has seven children, with the youngest born to a different partner outside his longtime relationship with Alindra Person. When Sharpe pressed for more details, the 37-year-old remained unfazed, explaining his perspective with a shrug: “Things happen. Different circumstances.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What could have been an uncomfortable exchange quickly turned into a lighter moment. Bud Crawford laughed as he recalled the blunt way he told Alindra Person about the baby on the way. “N—a got one on the way…,” he said, reenacting the conversation. When Sharpe asked why he chose to be so straightforward, Terence Crawford doubled down with a laugh, replying, “You can’t lie. How are you going to lie? I’m just a man.”

Still, not everyone took the comments so lightly. While Terence Crawford may have brushed the subject off with humor, fans on social media criticized his casual tone, calling it insensitive given the circumstances. The Omaha native hasn’t addressed the backlash since the interview, leaving many to debate whether he was simply being candid or crossing a line. However, what did you think of Crawford’s claims?