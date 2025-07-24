How Muhammad Ali’s Daughter Once Saved Hulk Hogan’s Life

“I’m the man that made wrestling famous.” In 1980, Vince McMahon had no idea that his one signing from AWA would change professional wrestling forever. But it did, and today, Hulk Hogan is the foundation upon which WWE is built. Over the years, the Georgian’s popularity might have faded a bit, but when “Hulkamania” used to run wild, there was nothing like it.

Today, in devastating news, the boxing world is mourning the loss of an icon. Just a few hours ago, reports came out stating that the 71-year-old icon lost his life following a cardiac arrest. The news has sent shockwaves around the world, with tributes pouring in, recalling the Hulkster as an enigma. Yet, like all others, when the spotlight dimmed, even the boldest and most radiant face their darkest times. For Hulk Hogan, that moment struck almost two decades ago, and without the intervention of Muhammad Ali’s daughter, Laila Ali, the legend might have been lost to us much sooner.

A call that saved Hulk Hogan’s life

In his 2009 memoir My Life Outside the Ring, Hulk Hogan revealed the lowest time of his life, when everything was falling apart. In 2007, the WWE Hall of Famer spiraled into a depressive state following his son Nick Hogan’s car accident and his marriage falling apart. “My son had this horrible accident with his best friend. My wife and I had a marriage that had been unraveling for a long time. It was a bad situation. All of a sudden, I got into this downward spiral and started thinking real negatively,” Hogan revealed in an appearance on NBC’s ‘Today’ show.

As the loneliness crept in, the Georgian slipped into alcoholism. Things deteriorated to the point that one night, after combining rum with Xanax, he held a gun to his head. It wasn’t an empty thread as he was seriously contemplating ending his life. That is when the phone rang. On the other side, it was the former world champion Laila Ali. At the time, Ali and Hogan were co-hosts on American Gladiators, and fortunately, she had noticed former WWE champions’ dejected demeanor on the sets.

It was just a simple check-up call, but for Hulk Hogan, it meant the world. “All of a sudden the phone rang, and it was Laila, and she said, ‘Hey, what’s going on? You’re on the set. You’re all depressed. We’re worried about you. You going to be OK?’” He said, recounting the call. “She called with no agenda, just to say hi and check on me. It snapped me out of it. At that moment I switched gears. I got sick and tired of being sick and tired. Her voice saved my life, it really did,” he wrote in his memoir.

Even Laila Ali didn’t realize the critical impact her call had. In 2017, she disclosed that, despite routinely reaching out to the former IWJP heavyweight champion, she was oblivious to his suicidal thoughts and only learned of them through stories. Surprisingly, Ali also revealed that the pair hadn’t talked to each other since the show. Now, with his passing, she might regret not having the chance to repair their relationship. Thankfully, she can find solace in knowing her call postponed his darkest moment long enough for him to reconcile another fractured bond in his life.

A picture worth thousand words

Hulk Hogan and his son Nick Hogan have had a rocky relationship for quite some time. The relationship started falling apart after Nick’s legal issues and devastating time during the 2007 car accident created a gap between the duo. Over the years, various reports and dirt sheets added to the tension, painting a picture that the gap will be impossible to bridge.

However, in a rare, delightful surprise, everything changed about five weeks ago just before Father’s Day. Nick took to his Instagram and shared a heartfelt picture with Hulk Hogan with the caption reading, “Had a great Father’s Day with the goat! Happy Father’s Day to all the awesome dads!”

Though the caption was brief, it radiated enough warmth to offer everyone a glimpse of their restored connection. The duo had quietly rebuilt their bond, free from cameras or fanfare, just weeks before the tragic loss of an eternal icon. Perhaps this reconciliation was the ideal farewell for a legend who had conquered all in his professional journey.