“How Would You Know if You Dint Even Drink?” – Floyd Mayweather’s Hypocrisy Called Out Over Over Latest Promotion

As former WWE Champion CM Punk said, “I’m straight edge. That means I’m drug-free, alcohol-free, and better than each and every one of you.” Straight-Edge is not just an idea, but a way of life, and Punk is not the only world champion in the combat industry who has abstained from alcohol, tobacco, and drugs. Floyd Mayweather, arguably the best to ever lace up the gloves, also boasts this lifestyle proudly.

The undefeated legend has repeatedly stated in various interviews that staying sober has allowed him to be in complete control. This lifestyle has helped him maintain peak mental and physical performance. So, it was quite surprising for every Floyd Mayweather fan when the now-retired 50-0 fighter decided to promote a famous alcohol brand.

Yesterday, the Michigan native uploaded a promotional video for Beluga Vodka on his Instagram profile. “It’s all about the best,” he stated while trying to open up the bottle. Pointing to himself, he added, “When you are dealing with the best, you gonna go get the best.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Pretty Boy confidently poured the drink into two glasses, proclaiming Beluga as the finest-tasting vodka available. “It tastes the best. Beluga Vodka – The Best,” he declared. Well, that was the limit for the fans who have seen Floyd Mayweather preach sobriety his whole life. After all, his sober image has helped him land countless brands over the years.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) Expand Post

The fans bombarded Mayweather’s comment section, making sure that the 48-year-old boxing legend could see the hypocrisy evident in the promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Floyd Mayweather fails to catch the irony

A fan commented, “I love it when non drinkers promote alcohol to us alcoholics,” showing the irony in Money’s statement. However, this is not the first time that Floyd Mayweather has promoted an alcohol brand. Back in 2023, the Michigan native even launched his own champagne line, Le Bon Argent Champagne (Brut and Rosé). That launch faced a similar kind of backlash for the same reason. So, it is confusing why the 48-year-old would go on the same path again.

Another fan, confused by the promotional video, wrote, “Since when you start drinking ?” asking whether the undefeated legend has strayed from the path of sobriety. The comment perfectly highlighted the confusion that was rampant in the comment section.



However, confusion was not the only thing that fans felt. There was even outrage as another user commented, “How Would You Know If You Dint Even Drink?” asking Floyd Mayweather how he can claim that Beluga tastes the finest when he has refrained from alcohol his whole life. Another fan echoed the sentiment and added, “Come on, champ, u don’t even drink. How can u tell the taste 😂.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The outrage wasn’t limited to just questions as a fan wrote, “You don’t even drink but gonna sell it to us 👎🏽 sell us something you tried.” The criticism was valid. After all, how can someone who hasn’t touched alcohol his whole life know what good vodka tastes like and then try to sell it?

It’s quite ironic that Floyd Mayweather is endorsing a product he’s openly said diminishes both physical and mental performance. However, while his previous attempts to market alcohol were dismissed without much outrage, it seems like fans are a bit more angrier this time around. But hey, there is no such thing as bad publicity, is there? Do you think the same? Let us know your thoughts down below.