“I Can’t See Why…” Oleksandr Usyk’s Fantastic Victory Over Dubois Puzzles Lennox Lewis

There is a common perception that Oleksandr Usyk does better in rematches. Well, the statement was proven right when the new undisputed champion defeated Daniel Dubois via a brutal knockout. A fight two years in the making, where ‘DDD’ vowed to show his different side, ended with him on the mat twice in the 5th round.

With the victory, ‘The Cat’ once again proved that once he gets in rhythm, he’s unstoppable. As he nears the later stages of his career with few challengers left, the question looms: Why hasn’t any boxer cracked his code? Well, the same question plagued Lenonox Lewis, who shared his thoughts after the fight.

A dream clash for Lennox Lewis

In an interview with IFL TV’s Kugan Cassius after the Wembley headliner, ‘The Lion’ praised Oleksandr Usyk’s performance. “Great win. You know, he did the right thing. He did a lot of good things in the fight,” he said, before noting what went wrong with Daniel Dubois. Lewis claimed that ‘Dynamite’ never settled into the fight even for a moment, which resulted in his downfall. ” I felt Daniel came out a bit too strong; should have taken his time. Especially the first round. But he was overreaching a bit, and he got caught,” he voiced.

The answer probed Cassius to put out the burning question that has been on everyone’s mind. “Is there anyone on this planet? An active fighter, who can beat this man?” he asked, hailing the fact that the Ukrainian is not even a natural heavyweight. Lewis agreed that it is indeed a remarkable feat. ” I wish I was in this era to box. Because I would have loved to box him,” he added.

And while the former world champion gave Oleksandr Usyk his props for still remaining a mystery for his opponents, he can’t figure out why that is. ” I can’t see why nobody can figure him out. I would be able to figure him out,” he declared, asking the other heavyweights to step up. The Londoner finished the interview by hailing the 38-year-old as the “best of this era,” doubling down on how tough it is to defeat him for anyone.

However, it might be hard, not impossible, and Lennox Lewis knows a man who can be up for the task. Interestingly, that man is also on Oleksandr Usyk’s hit list.

A legitimate threat to Oleksandr Usyk’s reign?

With this victory over Dubois, the undisputed heavyweight champion has cleared the heavyweight field. At this moment, no one seems capable of delivering that crushing blow to remove him from his throne. However, according to Lennox Lewis, there might be one who not only deserves this shot, but can do the impossible.

Lewis, who was in the DAZN presenter team for this night, made this announcement right after the main event. “I don’t see anyone in the division beating him right now. I think Joseph Parker has the best chance right now. They’ve been freezing Joseph Parker out. Joseph Parker needs that next fight, so get him in there,” he said, asking authorities to give the Kiwi his chance.

Joseph Parker has been a WBO mandatory for a while now. He was even supposed to face Daniel Dubois early this year, but that plan changed at the last moment after ‘DDD’ backed out. However, now that Usyk needs to defend his title, no one can stop Parker. Even Frank Warren, the Queensberry honcho, promoted the potential matchup. “The WBO, I’m sure, well, they already have, ordered that as the WBO champion he has to make his mandatory defence against Joe Parker, so it’s Joe Parker’s time,” he said.

And it seems like even Oleksandr Usyk knows he can’t avoid the WBO mandatory for much longer. As he told DAZN’s Ade Oladipo, his hit list is ready once Usyk is back from a brief break. The list included the names of Anthony Joshua, Derek Chisora, Tyson Fury, and, thankfully, Joseph Parker.

Whether Parker would be able to stop this, but at this moment, no one deserves this chance more than him. Who do you think Oleksandr Usyk should face next?