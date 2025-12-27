“I Just Shut It Down”: Alycia Baumgardner Addresses Viral Pictures With Anthony Joshua

Alycia Baumgardner is riding high after her victory over Leila Beaudoin on the co-main event of Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua. Her dominant performance across twelve three-minute rounds further cemented her status as one of the best in the sport. However, it wasn’t just her showing in the ring that caught fans’ attention. A separate backstage moment from the event has since gone viral—and it involved Anthony Joshua.

Following Baumgardner’s win, the British heavyweight approached her to offer his congratulations. While Joshua’s gesture was respectful, a brief moment in the clip of the interaction sparked speculation, with some fans claiming Baumgardner was smitten with Joshua. ‘The Bomb’ has since addressed the moment, setting the record straight and clarifying any misconceptions surrounding the viral exchange.

What did Anthony Joshua and Alycia Baumgardner talk about?

Alycia Baumgardner recently appeared in an interview with Boxing King Media, where she was asked about a skit involving a man named “Juicy” who appeared to flirt with her, prompting a joking threat in response. The reporter asked whether that’s how she genuinely reacts when someone hits on her. Baumgardner clarified that the moment was taken out of context and played up for humor.

“No, I’m very polite when it comes to that,” she explained. While she understands people may “shoot their shot,” she said, “I just shut it down.” According to Baumgardner, the clip was simply a planned skit, adding, “That was a funny skit that we did. And I keep laughing every time I watch it because it’s so funny.” The conversation then shifted to photos that circulated online showing Baumgardner with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Recalling the interaction, she explained they crossed paths while waiting to head to the post-fight press conference. Joshua stopped to congratulate her and discuss her performance, including the challenge of fighting three-minute rounds. Baumgardner said the exchange meant a lot, noting how meaningful it was to receive praise from Joshua. She emphasized the importance of men and women coming together to grow the sport.

She also addressed a Snapchat photo Joshua later shared of the two sitting poolside. Baumgardner revealed that their conversation was purely about boxing and its evolution. “We talked about how the sport is transitioning into something bigger,” she said, referencing brand-building, global reach, and even Jake Paul’s impact. Highlighting the numbers generated from the event, she stressed that shared visibility benefits everyone.

She concluded that it ultimately “just builds for the sport and gives people a conversation to talk about.” While Alycia Baumgardner might not be romantically involved with Anthony Joshua, she has previously spoken about what it would take for her to get in one.

Baumgardner claims she is married

Alycia Baumgardner has openly described herself as being “married to the game,” making it clear that relationships are not a priority right now. During her 2023 appearance on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, the boxing star first explained what it takes for someone to even get her attention.

“First of all you got to be confident, you got to be confident who you are and how you’re speaking to me,” Baumgardner said. She added that she relies heavily on intuition, noting, “I read energies, so I feel like my energy, your energy’s gonna speak for itself,” and prefers to see where that naturally leads.

However, when the conversation shifted to what it would take for her to actually entertain a relationship, Baumgardner drew a clear line. “Maybe if I want to or not,” she said bluntly. She then explained that, at this stage of her life, she has “no time for that” because she is fully committed to boxing.

As she put it, she’s “married to the game,” staying focused, centered, and grounded, confident that “it’ll come when it comes.”

Having said that, it appears a misunderstanding among fans sparked the dating rumors between Anthony Joshua and Alycia Baumgardner. But what did you make of all this?